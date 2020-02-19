We Tried 47 Kroger Store-Brand Products — These 12 Are the Best

We know — store-brand products aren't usually worth getting excited about. But Kroger is changing that. According to their site, The Kroger Co. offers over 30,000 Our Brands items, and we've found a few we're excited about.

The company's Our Brands lineup of private-label products is made up of the following brands: Kroger, Private Selection, and Simple Truth, among others. This line-up provides a rich variety that's rare in the world of store-brand products. From the economical Kroger brand products to the gourmet-quality Private Selection products to the health-conscious Simple Truth products, there's a lot to choose from.

Lucky for you, we put the products to the test. We tried 47 products from Kroger's brands, and we've determined our favorites. From pantry staples to snack food and beyond, keep reading to see our picks for the 12 best store-brand products from Kroger.

1. Private Selection Black Forest Trail Mix

The black forest snack mix is the decadent afternoon pick-me-up you've been looking for. Walnuts, almonds, cherries, and semi-sweet chocolate chunks (generous-sized chunks I might add) come together to make a filling and delicious snack. "Love the dark chocolate, it's not overly sweet," says one taster.

Private Selection Black Forest Blend Trail Mix Credit: Kroger

2. Simple Truth Original Oatmilk

Alternative milks are all the rage these days, but it can be hard to find one that's not too thin or flavorless. This oatmilk from Kroger's Simple Truth brand has a smooth and creamy flavor that would be great to add to coffee or your morning bowl of cereal. It's good enough to drink on its own too.

Simple Truth Oatmilk Carton Credit: Kroger

3. Private Selection Black Truffle & Olive Oil Kettle Chips

"So good!" — that was the reaction of everyone who tried these chips here in the office. They have that thick, rippled texture you love in kettle chips with an irresistible flavor combination: black truffle, olive oil, cracked black pepper, basil, and Mediterranean sea salt. One taster described them as, "nicely salted with a buttery flavor."

Private Selection Black-Truffle-and-Olive-Oil Credit: Kroger

4. Private Selection Memphis Inspired Seasoning Rub

Okay, we tried a large (some would say an overwhelming) amount of seasoning rubs from Kroger. This one takes the cake, and it's no surprise to anyone who's ever had Memphis barbecue. It has a satisfying blend of tangy and sweet flavors that was delightful on a chicken breast, but why stop there. Use this sweet and spicy blend for all your seasoning needs, like your next batch of baby back ribs.

Private Label Regional Rubs Memphis BBQ Credit: Kroger

5. Private Selection French Goat Cheese & Marinated Vegetable Thin Crust Pizza

The words "frozen pizza" sends some people running, but you haven't tried frozen pizza like this. Creamy goat cheese and marinated vegetables make for a restaurant-quality dinner that's ready in minutes.

Private Selection French-Goat-Cheese-Marinated-Vegetable-Pizza Credit: Kroger

6. Simple Truth Fig & Thyme Crisp Crackers

It was unanimously agreed that these crackers are the cheese or snack board addition we've been missing. They have a subtle but pleasant flavor and a crisp texture that's the perfect vehicle for cheeses or cured meats. Some of our testers agree that this even rivals the famed Trader Joe's version.

Simple Truth Fig Thyme Crisp Crackers Credit: Kroger

7. Private Selection Lemon and Olive Oil Vinaigrette

This light and bright blend of lemon juice, olive oil, honey, mustard, and garlic is so versatile and perfect for summer. And at a bargain price, this dressing will make your salads a lot more flavorful and affordable.

Private Selection Lemon and Olive Oil Vinaigrette Credit: Kroger

8. Private Selection Pistachio, Raspberry, Coffee, and Vanilla Frozen Macarons

It's never been easier to have patisserie-quality macarons at home. Simply pull the box out of the freezer and let the macarons thaw for half an hour — no cooking required. As one taste tester put it, "I'm impressed that they are frozen! They de-thaw nicely. The pistachio flavor is comparable to what you'd get at a bakery." Even after thawing, these macarons kept a crisp exterior, while the interior was rich and moist.

Private Selection Macarons box Credit: Kroger

9. Private Selection Sea Salt Caramel Cashews

Cashews are coated in a sweet caramel glaze and kettle-cooked...yes, we're still thinking about them days later. These would be the perfect nuts to impress your guests when you're entertaining. "So good I took a second helping," says one taste tester.

Private Selection Sea Salt Caramel Cashews Tin Credit: Kroger

10. Private Selection Grilled Mushroom & Truffle Oil Thin Crust Pizza

Another Private Selection pizza makes the list, and for good reason. The decadent truffle flavor and tender grilled mushrooms make for gourmet-quality pizza at a private-label price. This is one frozen pizza you'll actually be excited to take out of the freezer.

Private Selection-Grilled-Mushroom-with-Truffle-Oil-Pizza Credit: Kroger

11. Kettle Cooked Cuban Style Sandwich Potato Chips

We didn't really pick up on much ham and cheese in these chips. It was really all pickle, but we're not mad about it. It's more like a subdued dill pickle chip, and they were a fan favorite for sure. But be warned, you'll get hooked on this crunchy snack.

Kroger Kettle Cooked Cuban Style Sandwich Chips Credit: Kroger

12. Private Selection Sesame Ginger Shrimp Potstickers

These potstickers were super easy — cook them up in a skillet for a crispy skin and delectable interior. Shrimp, cabbage, spring onion, ginger, and more, make the filling irresistible —our only complaint is there's not enough of it.

Private Selection Sesame Ginger Shrimp Potstickers Credit: Kroger