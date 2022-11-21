Krispy Kreme Is Adding Three Brand New Doughnut Flavors to Its Holiday Collection This Year

Santa Claus is coming to town soon—and this year, he brought doughnuts.

The holiday season is the sweetest one of all, so if you needed another excuse to treat yourself to a festive snack, Krispy Kreme just gave you one. The doughnut company announced the return of its holiday collection with three brand new flavors straight from Santa's kitchen.

This year, in addition to the return of the fan-loved Santa Belly doughnut and Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles doughnut, you can also enjoy a Sugar Cookie doughnut, Gingerbread Cookie Crumb doughnut, and Red Velvet Cake doughnut​.

The holiday doughnuts will be available beginning November 25 when Krispy Kreme's doughnut shop turns into Santa's second-most important workshop: his Bake Shop. Customers can purchase the doughnuts individually or as a dozen in a special Christmas-themed Santa's Bake Shop box.

If your mouth isn't watering yet, it will be when we tell you just how tasty these doughnuts are. The classic Santa Belly doughnut is filled with cream and decorated with red icing to look like Santa Claus himself. The other holiday favorite, the Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles doughnut, is an original glazed doughnut with chocolate icing and festive red and green sprinkles.

The new Sugar Cookie doughnut is an original glazed doughnut with sugar cookie icing and sugar cookie sprinkles. The Gingerbread Cookie Crumb doughnut is filled with gingerbread cream cheese and coated with white icing, gingerbread cookie crumbs, holiday sprinkles, and gingerbread icing. The Red Velvet Cake doughnut is pretty self-explanatory, it's a red velvet cake doughnut with cream cheese icing and red velvet crumbles.

As you're swinging by Krispy Kreme for a holiday doughnut, you can also add a festive coffee to go along with it. The restaurant is offering a new Sugar Cookie Latte as well as its returning Peppermint Mocha Latte which can both be ordered hot, iced, or frozen.

Feeding a holiday crowd? If so, Krispy Kreme has two great deals for you. On Cyber Monday (November 28), when you order any dozen doughnuts online, you can get a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for just $2.

Then on December 12, Krispy Kreme customers can celebrate the Day of Dozens with a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with a purchase of a dozen doughnuts.