Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season With a New Cinnamon Roll Doughnut
Each year, it seems that when the clock strikes midnight on September 1, pumpkins pop up everywhere. And this year, the arrival of the new month brings with it a new lineup at Krispy Kreme.
Starting today, Krispy Kreme's much-loved Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Collection is back in store nationwide. The collection includes Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut, and, for the first time, a Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut.
The new addition this year, the Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut, is a Pumpkin Spice Original Donut that's tossed in a pumpkin spice sugar blend. It's then topped with cream cheese frosting and a cinnamon schmear.
Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Collection is an annual tradition that always gets fans excited before fall is even officially on the calendar. With the addition of the new doughnut, fans are going to be lined up around the block to get their hands on a box.
The pumpkin-inspired doughnuts will be available at participating shops all month long. That gives you more than enough time to try them all, and then repeat with your favorites.
More Food News: