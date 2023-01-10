These New Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Taste Just Like Your Favorite Airplane Snack

Good news: you can get this limited-release in grocery stores too!

Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on January 10, 2023
Airline travel might be a little unpredictable right now, but there's one thing you can always count on: Krispy Kreme to serve up delicious doughnuts. Even if you're not flying this month, you can still enjoy one of your favorite airplane treats at your local doughnut shop.

We're not talking about stale pretzels or a bag of peanuts, we're talking about sweet and caramelly Biscoff cookies. Starting January 9, Krispy Kreme is adding three new Biscoff-flavored doughnuts to its menu.

Krispy Kreme and Lotus Biscoff are partnering to create the first-of-its-kind cookie butter-flavored doughnut collection, which will be available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kremes nationwide. The collection includes a Biscoff Iced Dougnut, Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut, and Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut.

Krispy Kreme Biscoff Doughnut Collection

The Biscoff Iced Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dunked in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing. The Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dunked in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing and finished with a swirl of cream cheese buttercream and Biscoff crumble. The Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut is a doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme, dunked in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing, and finished with dark chocolate icing and Biscoff crumble.

To add to this first-class experience, any customer who purchases a Krispy Kreme Biscoff doughnut will receive a free package of Biscoff cookies just like you would on a flight, while supplies last.

Most of the time these limited-run menus are only available at Krispy Kreme stores, but the Biscoff collection will also hit retailer shelves. If you don't have a Krispy Kreme near you, you can find the six-pack Biscoff collection at Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern, and more stores. To see if the collection is available at your local grocery store, you can visit Krispy Kreme's site.

