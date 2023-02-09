KitchenAid Just Announced Its 2023 Color of the Year and It's the Brightest Shade Yet

The KitchenAid stand mixer is an iconic piece in any kitchen. With over 40 eye-catching colors to choose from and a sleek design, it's practically begging to be displayed.

Now, KitchenAid has announced its 2023 Color of the Year, and we're sorry to say you'll have an even harder time picking a color from the already-stunning lineup. With the color of the year, KitchenAid will introduce its most vibrant color yet: Hibiscus.

The bright pink shade will certainly add a pop of color to your kitchen and put a smile on your face every time you look at it.

KitchenAid's Hibiscus color might look pretty similar to Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year: Magenta. There's no indication that that's why KitchenAid chose the hue for Color of the Year, but it seems 2023 is the year of bright pink—and we're totally here for it!

Customers can find Hibiscus-colored KitchenAid products online and on shelves beginning February 9. The color will be available in the Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (starting at $499) and K400 Blender (starting at $300).

In addition to adorning your kitchen counter, KitchenAid's Hibiscus color will also grace the runways at New York Fashion Week. The brand teamed up with designer Marta Del Rio to design seven one-of-a-kind looks to complement the Hibiscus line.

Will you be adding this bright appliance to your collection?