KitchenAid Just Announced Its 2023 Color of the Year and It's the Brightest Shade Yet

Give your kitchen the pop of color it deserves.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023
KitchenAid stand mixers
Photo: Shutterstock/Allrecipes

The KitchenAid stand mixer is an iconic piece in any kitchen. With over 40 eye-catching colors to choose from and a sleek design, it's practically begging to be displayed.

Now, KitchenAid has announced its 2023 Color of the Year, and we're sorry to say you'll have an even harder time picking a color from the already-stunning lineup. With the color of the year, KitchenAid will introduce its most vibrant color yet: Hibiscus.

The bright pink shade will certainly add a pop of color to your kitchen and put a smile on your face every time you look at it.

KitchenAid Hibiscus colored stand mixer
KitchenAid

KitchenAid's Hibiscus color might look pretty similar to Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year: Magenta. There's no indication that that's why KitchenAid chose the hue for Color of the Year, but it seems 2023 is the year of bright pink—and we're totally here for it!

Customers can find Hibiscus-colored KitchenAid products online and on shelves beginning February 9. The color will be available in the Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (starting at $499) and K400 Blender (starting at $300).

In addition to adorning your kitchen counter, KitchenAid's Hibiscus color will also grace the runways at New York Fashion Week. The brand teamed up with designer Marta Del Rio to design seven one-of-a-kind looks to complement the Hibiscus line.

Will you be adding this bright appliance to your collection?

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
MLK Sales Roundup tout
Target Is Taking Up to 70% Off KitchenAid, OXO, Zwilling, and More This Weekend Only
Walmart Black Friday Deals
Walmart Has Thousands of Incredible Kitchen Deals Today — Here's What's Worth Buying
article tout with a waffle iron, coffee grinder, and kitchenaid
Amazon Officially Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale, and Tons of Our Favorite Kitchen Appliances Are Marked Down
After Christmas Deals Tout
You Can Still Shop Deals From Brands Like Lodge, Cuisinart, All-Clad, KitchenAid, and More at Amazon — Up to 62% Off
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale roundup
Amazon October Prime Day Ends Today—Here Are the Best Kitchen Deals to Get Now
Labor Day Walmart Sale
Walmart Slashed Up to 72% Off So Many Kitchen Items Ahead of Labor Day, and Prices Start at Just $8
Best Gifts for Food Lovers
The 18 Best Gifts Under $100
best stand mixers
We Tested 21 Stand Mixers — Here Are Our Favorite Models
Past Trends
Keep or Toss? The 25 Food Trends That Defined the Past 25 Years.
Best Gifts for Food Lovers
The 18 Best Gifts Under $100
Best Measuring Cups for Every Recipe
The Best Measuring Cups for Every Recipe
4-Slice Toasters Testing
We Tested 20 of the Best 4-Slice Toasters—Here Are the Top Performers
Best Small Blenders
The Best Small Blenders That Are Easy to Use and Store
Keep It Cool With the Best Mini Fridges of 2022
Keep It Cool With the Best Mini Fridges of 2023
Best Non-Toxic Cookware Sets
The Best Non-Toxic Cookware Sets You Can Buy
hand mixers on aqua and green background
The 10 Best Hand Mixers to Buy in 2023