5 Things to Do This Weekend to Start Your Year With an Organized Kitchen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The start of a year brings the opportunity to reset your life. Whether you decided on cooking more this year, cleaning up your diet, or a resolution that has nothing to do with food, tidying up your kitchen can help set you up for success. Not only will an orderly kitchen save you time when you cook but it can also help you feel more organized on the whole, which can benefit your mental health by reducing stress and even your risk of depression, according to the Mayo Clinic.

No need for daunting resolutions. Taking care of the following tasks — assessing what you have now, what to get rid of, and what to buy — over just one weekend will help keep your kitchen in check all year.

1. Take inventory of your food.

As food in your pantry, fridge, and freezer piles up over time, some of it gets pushed out of sight, and it's easy to forget what you have. So, take this time at the beginning of the year to go through your food, condiments, and spices.

To clear up space instantly, toss old food or anything with a dubious expiration date: the stale but still edible crackers, the freezer-burned bag of stew you forgot you had, and all.

As you're sorting through your food, take note of anything you have multiples of. You can go back and combine these into air-tight containers where it makes sense, such as grains, dried beans, pasta, and coffee beans. This storage solution can help you keep tabs on what you have and how much you have of it.

2. Get rid of gadgets you don't use.

Small appliances and gadgets can take over your cabinets and drawers little by little, so it's worth reevaluating which ones actually add value to your kitchen. If it's broken, it's time to get rid of it. If you have two kitchen tools that have the same purpose or any tools you haven't used in a year or more, consider selling or donating.

3. Tackle the Tupperware.

Whether it consists of Tupperware, Mason jars, or deli containers, your food storage collection can amount to major kitchen clutter. Pare it down to your best pieces by clearing out cracked containers, missing lids, and so on.

4. Clear the counters.

Keeping small appliances, cookware, and containers on the countertops gives you easy access. But it's also easy to let stuff pile up, taking up space and making the kitchen look messier. At the same time, a few accessories add character. Think canisters, a utensil holder, a wooden cutting board, a bowl of fruit, a kettle, a vase, and potted plants.

Now's the time to consider what you really want on the counter and find an accessible place for the rest, even if it's just a temporary solution until you figure out how and where to store it. Then, notice how tidier counters transform your kitchen (and how you feel when you're in it).

5. Make a storage shopping list.

By this point, you've probably confronted most of your kitchen. And now that you know what you want to hold on to, you can decide if it would benefit from storage containers and other organizers.

We mentioned using air-tight containers in the pantry to store dry food. If you can't keep your spice collection in order, consider spice jars and a spice rack. For easy access to pans, spatulas, and spoons, consider a pegboard or mounted rack. For more shelf space, a rolling cart.

At the end of the day, you know your kitchen and cooking needs better than anyone. Utilize your space in a way that makes sense for you.