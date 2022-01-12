Kit Kat Just Introduced the Dreamiest New Flavors That Are Perfect for Valentine's Day
These two flavors may be the two best yet.
You are likely coming off a holiday sugar high, with all the sweets and special candies that you only eat during December. But while your sugar buzz is still cruising, ready your belly for two new sweets you're going to absolutely want to try right away.
Kit Kat just unveiled Kit Kat Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut.
Even if you didn't see Valentine's Day approaching on the calendar, you'd know it was near by these two new flavors. They're perfect for your sweet-loving sweetheart (or yourself, if you're more into the treat yourself mentality on this particular holiday).
I got an early sample of these two new Kit Kat treats, and I'm telling you, you'll want to run, not walk, to the store when these hit the shelves.
The original individually-wrapped slimmer Kit Kat Thins are the perfect bite of sweetness, but Kit Kat went and glammed it up with a bit of nutty hazelnut.
The hazelnut flavor is more delicate than a swipe of Nutella, but it actually manages to make the milk chocolate less sweet. I had to hide the bag from myself so I wouldn't spoil my dinner.
While you obviously can eat these by themselves, I wouldn't argue with crushing them up for a topper on cupcakes, or roughly chopping some to sprinkle inside a banana bread loaf. *quickly sneaks another Kit Kat Thin*
Kit Kat has been saving some of their more "mature" flavors for their new Kit Kat Duos line. And by mature, I mean more unique and elevated. First, they released the Kit Kat Duos Mint, which my grandmother swears is her favorite candy of all time. Then came the Kit Kat Duos Mocha, which is bold for a company known for things that tend to be on the more playful side (Birthday Cake, for example). Now comes the Strawberry + Dark Chocolate.
You won't mistake the fruity flavor in this bar of pink and brown wafers: It's straightforward strawberry. But that sweetness is brilliantly blunted by a slightly bitter dark chocolate. It's definitely a more "mature" (there's that word again) flavor combo, one even the most skeptical candy fans are sure to enjoy.
Pour me a cup of tea, and give me the afternoon off so I can enjoy this candy, please. Who cares if I eat dinner?