Multiple King's Hawaiian Products Recalled Due to Possible Microbial Contamination

King's Hawaiian issued a voluntary recall for its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns, and Pretzel Bites on August 11. The three products were recalled following the large Lyons Magnus recall due to an ingredient that may cause microbial contamination, including from Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

Lyons Magnus supplies King's Hawaiian with the ingredient to make the pretzel products, so the products were recalled out of an abundance of caution. There have not been any pathogens found in King's Hawaiian products, nor have there been any illnesses reported from consuming the products. However, if you do have any of the recalled pretzel products, you should dispose of them or contact King's Hawaiian for a replacement product.

The recalled products include:

King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Bun

Lot Codes: 108222, 109222, 110222, 111222, 112222, 164222, 165222, 166222, 167222, 168222, 187222, 188222, 189222, 199222, 214222, 215222, 216222, 217222, and 218222

King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Bun

Lot Codes: 115222, 116222, 117222, 118222, 119222, 120222, 157222, 158222, 159222, 160222, 161222, 162222, 200222, 201222, 202222, 203222, 204222, 220222, and 221222

King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites

Lot Codes: 1672IB, 1682IB, 1702IB, 1712IB, 1722IB, 1732IB, 1742IB, 1752IB, 1772IB, 1782IB, 1792IB, 1802IB, 1812IB, 1842IB, 1852IB, 1862IB, 1872IB, 1882IB, 1912IB, 1922IB, 1932IB, 1942IB, 1952IB, 1982IB, 1992IB, 2002IB, 2012IB, 2022IB, 2052IB, 2062IB, 2072IB, 2082IB, 2092IB, 2122IB, 2132IB, 2142IB, 2152IB, 2162IB, 2192IB, 2202IB, and 2212IB

No other King's Hawaiian products are impacted by this recall. Additionally, King's Hawaiian will not restart producing its pretzel products until the company is certain all current products are disposed of and all the ingredients are safe to use.

If you have any questions or would like to request a replacement product, you can contact King's Hawaiian at 877-695-4227.

Infections from Cronobacter sakazakii are rare, although vulnerable and immunocompromised individuals may be more likely to get an infection. The symptoms include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection.

Clostridium botulinum can cause severe food poisoning. The symptoms of botulism, which include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness, can begin anywhere between six hours and two weeks after eating the contaminated food. Botulism poisoning can also cause respiratory paralysis, which can result in death and may require mechanical ventilation to assist with breathing.

On August 10, Lyons Magnus expanded its recall to include more beverage products. The added recalled beverages include additional products and lot codes from Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, Aloha, Glucerna, Kate Farms, Pirq, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial. There are also new recalls for Cafe Grumpy, Tone It Up, Uproot, Organic Valley, Sated, Rejuvenate, Optimum Nutrition, Sweetie Pie Organics, Ensure Harvest, and PediaSure Harvest products.