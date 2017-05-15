Our Best Kid-Friendly Gluten-Free Dinners
Kids and their developing taste buds can sometimes fall on the picky side, and adding in a food intolerance makes dinnertime even more challenging. We get it — and we have some recipe ideas that will help. Our round-up of diverse and delicious kid-friendly gluten-free dinners will make mealtime easier.
1. Ranch Chicken Tacos
"These were phenomenal," says Mom22GreatKids of this recipe by Joan Dredge that uses leftover rotisserie chicken as the base. It's topped with a tasty sauce made of ranch dressing, taco seasoning, salsa, and sour cream. "I followed the recipe exactly and it was a huge hit with the whole family!"
Get the Recipe: Ranch Chicken Tacos
2. Solomon Grundy
Don't confuse this recipe with the similarly-named recipe, Solomon Gundy, the Nova Scotian herring appetizer/Jamaican fish pate recipe. This super-easy recipe by LORIEANN29 turns ground beef and vegetable soup into a Shepherd's Pie-like filling. It's perfect over mashed potatoes. "This is a great recipe if you are looking for something, quick, cheap, and kid-friendly," says ALHART21. "My three-year-old gobbles this up each time I make it."
Get the Recipe: Solomon Grundy
3. Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs
GinnyG left a glowing review for this kebab recipe from dailyn2003 and put an extra little twist on it. "I took some marinade and simmered until it was reduced by half into a glaze," she writes. "I then brushed this over the kebobs...fabulous!" Be sure to swap out the soy sauce for gluten-free tamari.
Get the Recipe: Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs
4. Awesome Broccoli Marinara
Here's a tasty way to get your kids eating broccoli. Debra, this recipe's creator says, "This is a great quick version of an Italian traditional side dish in our family all the way from Italy. You can use fresh tomatoes and basil. However, as a mother of four, I opt for the quick method. The kids really love this dish!"
Get the Recipe: Awesome Broccoli Marinara
5. Ham and Pineapple Dinner
"This one's great for that leftover ham," says this recipe's creator, Melissa00. "Cubed ham sautéed with onions and pineapple in a sweet sauce. Kids love it and it's great served over rice."
Get the Recipe: Ham and Pineapple Dinner