Is Your Favorite KFC Menu Item Being Discontinued?

One of the tricky things about fast-food menus is that foods come and go so quickly that most of the time you don't even realize something is leaving. And there's nothing worse than pulling up to your go-to drive-thru craving a menu item, just to find out that favorite item has been discontinued.

While we don't like to be the bearer of bad news, hearing it from someone is better than finding out the hard way while waiting in line. Kentucky Fried Chicken is "simplifying" its menu, which is essentially a fast-food term for discontinuing certain items.

What KFC Is Taking Off Its Menu

While the classic 11 herbs and spices recipe and iconic fried chicken buckets are safe, a few fan-favorite items will be lost in the simplification. Those discontinued items include KFC's wings, popcorn chicken, Nashville hot sauce, strawberry lemonade, and chocolate chip cookies.

The new, simplified menu will begin rolling out at KFC locations nationwide over the next month.

KFC

"The overall goal of introducing the updated menu boards is to both simplify the customer experience for drive-thru and in-restaurant ordering for guests and create operational efficiencies for our restaurant team members," says a KFC spokesperson.

In 2022, the average wait time at KFC was about 63 seconds, according to Intouch Insight's Drive-Thru Survey. Despite the fact that KFC is the third quickest fast-food restaurant—behind Hardee's and Carl Jr.'s—the company is hoping to improve its customer experience by removing these items.

Additionally, the simplification will make room for new, more innovative menu items—like the KFC Wraps that launched at the beginning of February.

For now, though, you might still have time to grab your favorite menu item before it's gone. So be sure to give these five discontinued items a proper farewell.