Is Your Favorite KFC Menu Item Being Discontinued?

Kentucky Fried Chicken is simplifying its menu and axing (at least) five items.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023
KFC Storefront
Photo: KFC/Allrecipes

One of the tricky things about fast-food menus is that foods come and go so quickly that most of the time you don't even realize something is leaving. And there's nothing worse than pulling up to your go-to drive-thru craving a menu item, just to find out that favorite item has been discontinued.

While we don't like to be the bearer of bad news, hearing it from someone is better than finding out the hard way while waiting in line. Kentucky Fried Chicken is "simplifying" its menu, which is essentially a fast-food term for discontinuing certain items.

What KFC Is Taking Off Its Menu

While the classic 11 herbs and spices recipe and iconic fried chicken buckets are safe, a few fan-favorite items will be lost in the simplification. Those discontinued items include KFC's wings, popcorn chicken, Nashville hot sauce, strawberry lemonade, and chocolate chip cookies.

The new, simplified menu will begin rolling out at KFC locations nationwide over the next month.

KFC New Simple Menu
KFC

"The overall goal of introducing the updated menu boards is to both simplify the customer experience for drive-thru and in-restaurant ordering for guests and create operational efficiencies for our restaurant team members," says a KFC spokesperson.

In 2022, the average wait time at KFC was about 63 seconds, according to Intouch Insight's Drive-Thru Survey. Despite the fact that KFC is the third quickest fast-food restaurant—behind Hardee's and Carl Jr.'s—the company is hoping to improve its customer experience by removing these items.

Additionally, the simplification will make room for new, more innovative menu items—like the KFC Wraps that launched at the beginning of February.

For now, though, you might still have time to grab your favorite menu item before it's gone. So be sure to give these five discontinued items a proper farewell.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Chick-fil-A Storefront
Chick-fil-A Is Adding a New Sandwich to Its Menu and It's Not Chicken
KFC Logo
Missing the McDonald's Snack Wrap? KFC Has Good News for You
A shake shack white truffle fontina cheeseburger with crispy onions on a green and blue background.
Shake Shack's New Burger May Be the Best Fast Food Burger I've Ever Had
Wendy's Logo
Wendy's Is Launching Its First Ever Holiday-Flavored Frosty This Year
Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop
The Rudest Things You Do At Starbucks, According to Baristas
A Starbucks barista holding out a Starbucks hot cup.
These Starbucks Orders Will Make Your Wait Unbearably Long, According to a Barista
chess pie
What Is Chess Pie —And How Did It Get Its Name?
Woman serving a cuban coffee
What Is Cafecito?
high angle looking at a plate of golden brown, crispy fried chicken
Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC
A high angle view of a single bowl of Charleston style shrimp and grits.
What Are Grits — and What Are They Made Of?
McDonald's Sign
Hey McDonald's: Please Bring These Menu Items Back to the U.S.
Chipotle Logo
Chipotle Is Finally Adding One of the Viral TikTok Hacks to Its Menu
Dominos pizza, salad, breadsticks, and brownies
Domino's Is Fighting Inflation By Offering 20% Off Everything
McDonald's Sign
McDonald's Is Introducing a New Hamburger for the First Time in Two Years
bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and spices
What Are KFC's 11 Herbs and Spices?
Wendy's Storefront
Wendy's Is Introducing a Brand New Fry Flavor for the First Time in Two Years