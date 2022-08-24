Katie Couric's Favorite Summer Sandwich Is Every Southerners Dream

And it only calls for five ingredients!

It's peak tomato season. That means either your garden is overflowing with tomatoes, someone you know's garden is overflowing with tomatoes and you're just reaping the reward, or the abundance of tomatoes at the grocery store means you got a killer deal.

We're all looking for ways to use up our fresh tomatoes — including Katie Couric. The journalist took to TikTok to share her favorite summer sandwich that's the tastiest recipe to utilize juicy, ripe tomatoes.

Couric was born and raised in Virginia and if there's one thing Southerners love to make in the summer, it's a tomato sandwich.

Everyone has their own opinions about what does and does not belong on a tomato sandwich. Everyone even has opinions about the type of ingredients to use, and even which brand is best. Couric is no different — her tomato sandwich consists of Pepperidge Farm Country-Style White Bread, Hellmann's Mayonnaise, garden-fresh tomatoes, Maldon flaky salt, and black pepper.

"Hellmann's mayo is a must. My apologies to you who like Miracle Whip… not a fan," she says with a shake of her head. "Bring out the Hellmann's and bring out the best."

Many commenters asked Couric what she thought of Duke's Mayo, as that's what most Southerners use on their tomato sandwich. Her response was "I'm going to have to [try that] now that everyone's recommending it!"

That's it.

"No lettuce. No nothing. Just tomato, mayo, bread, salt, and pepper," Couric says.

She does explain that her mom used to make the sandwich with cucumbers, but this version is, "a pretty pure sandwich."

Katie Couric's Tomato Sandwich Credit: Bailey Fink

Ingredients

Two slices country-style white bread

Hellmann's mayonnaise

Tomato, sliced

Flaky salt

Freshly ground pepper

Directions

Lightly toast the bread. Liberally spread mayo on one slice of bread. Add tomato slices, flaky salt, and pepper. Top the sandwich with the second slice of bread and cut it in half to serve.

Tomato Sandwich Taste Test

As Couric says, it is a very "pure" sandwich, but man is it delicious. The tomato juice combines with the mayo to create a summery condiment that compliments the lightly sweet country-style white bread perfectly. Couric does say you can put mayo on both halves of the bread, but we think the ratio that she uses for this sandwich is perfect.

Don't go overboard with the salt, but the pepper is a different story; be sure to add a lot of freshly ground pepper.