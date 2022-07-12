Aldi Is Selling a TikTok Favorite This Month — And It's Worth a Trip to Get It

Cowboy caviar is the dip of the summer. This bean and veggie mix tossed in a zesty vinaigrette (also known as Texas caviar) has taken over TikTok as the snack that no one can get enough of.

The hashtag "cowboycaviar" has more than 43 million views on the app and it continues to grow as more and more users post videos making the beloved chip dip. We know making homemade cowboy caviar can be a little time-consuming, with all the chopping and marinating. So, Aldi has you covered when you want to enjoy some Texas caviar and tortilla chips without all the work.

Aldi Texas Caviar Credit: Aldi

Starting July 20, Aldi will begin selling its new Park Street Deli Texas Caviar fresh cut salsa. The Texas Caviar will retail for $3.29 and be sold in the refrigerated section of the store. Because this is an Aldi Find, there's no telling how long it will be available, so we recommend treating it as a limited-time-only item that might not be restocked.

Aldi's cowboy caviar dupe is made with tomatoes, black beans, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, Anaheim peppers, corn, and onions in a water, apple cider vinegar, sugar, canola oil, and spices vinaigrette. Unlike the traditional cowboy caviar, Aldi's version does not contain black-eyed peas — but we tried it and it is not lacking flavor!

Just like cowboy caviar made from scratch, Aldi's salsa is bright and filled with fresh flavors. We really enjoyed it as a dip with tortilla chips or as a topping on tacos and burritos.

Overall, it's a great product if you're in a hurry and don't want to chop up the veggies and let your homemade cowboy caviar marinate for a few hours. When we're in a pinch, we'd certainly grab this salsa to take to a potluck (or maybe even eat the whole container on a Tuesday night).