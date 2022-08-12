What Is a John Wayne Casserole?

Learn about the iconic John Wayne casserole, including what's in it and the history behind it.

A Little Bit About John Wayne

Marion Robert Morrison, aka John Wayne, aka "Duke," was a popular American actor that starred in various hit television shows and movies such as "The Dick Powell Theater," "Young Duke," "The Searchers," "True Grit," "Rio Bravo," "Red River," and many others. His credits also include guest spots on classics like "I Love Lucy," "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," "The Jack Benny Program" and "The Beverly Hillbililes." Wayne was involved in show business for over 40 years and even starred in 250 films. He produced and directed as well. But, what you may not know is this once-famous Western movie star also has a tasty casserole dish named after him.

What's in the John Wayne Casserole?

That's right, the iconic John Wayne Casserole is named after none other than the actor himself. Typically, you'll find that most recipes call for refrigerated biscuits or Bisquick, onions, red bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, sour cream, mayonnaise, ground beef, tomatoes, taco seasoning, and Cheddar cheese. As delicious as this casserole sounds, the history behind it is even more remarkable.

Where Did the Casserole Come From

It all started with Cara Connery. It was through Cara Connery's 1979 cookbook, "Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends," that the John Wayne casserole became popular.

After losing relatives to cancer and wanting to find a way to fundraise for cancer research, 10-year-old Connery decided to create a cookbook that featured the favorite recipes of different celebrities.

With the help of her mother, she wrote to over 1,400 famous individuals asking them what their favorite dish was and if they'd like to contribute it to her cookbook.

Despite encountering a few difficulties, Connery and her mother were able to raise enough money to self-publish Volume 1 of the celebrity-inspired cookbook, which featured contributions from Alan Alda, Captain Kangaroo, Ed Asner, President Jimmy Carter, Robert Redford, Walter Cronkite, John Wayne, and many others.

In Cara's cookbook, Wayne's casserole is described as being made with eggs and cheese — it wasn't until much later that other ingredients such as biscuits, onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños were added to the recipe to give it a more Southwestern taste. Credit for that goes to the University of Mississippi Medical Center cafeteria in Jackson, Mississippi which made the version we know today popular.

The Bottom Line

We would probably have no idea what a John Wayne casserole is without the efforts of Cara Connery and her mother.

So, the next time that you're stumped about what to make for dinner, consider this hearty, savory casserole that will remind you of the ever-popular Western TV star.