The One Condiment The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Can't Live Without

Jeremy Allen White is undoubtedly one of the breakout stars of 2022, thanks in large part to his leading role in the new television series The Bear. The FX series centers on Carmen a.k.a. 'Carmy', a chef who quits the world of fine dining when his brother dies and leaves the family business, a Chicago sandwich shop, to him. In several interviews Jeremy has admitted he wasn't much of a cook before the show, completing a two-week "crash course" at the Institute of Culinary Education to play the part of chef Carmy. However, in a new interview with GQ, White dished on the condiment that he discovered during the pandemic and relied on for flavor before The Bear while he was still, "really useless in the kitchen." Naturally, we were intrigued.

Jeremy Allen White's Favorite Condiment

The Japanese condiment, also known as 'S & B Umami Topping', is made with a mild chili oil that's mixed with crunchy fried garlic, almonds, chili paste, sesame seeds, and seasonings. According to the S & B website, it's intended as a crunchy add-on to imbue any dish with a boost of texture and umami flavor. And we guess great minds think alike, because we chose the S & B condiment as a winner of our chili crisp taste test.

A hand holds up a jar of S & B brand Umami Topping, crunchy garlic infused chili oil. Credit: COURTNEY KASSEL/DOTDASH MEREDITH

Jeremy and his wife first found the crunchy condiment through Cookbook, a specialty grocer in Los Angeles, and has kept it stocked in their kitchen — and on the road — ever since. He adds, "I will have it everywhere with me. It's delicious." For those of us outside of Los Angeles, you can likely find it at Japanese or Asian grocery stores, or order it online from Amazon or World Market. I found it at my local H-Mart for just under $10.

What Does Garlic-Chili Oil Taste Like & How Do You Use It?

As for the question on everyone's minds — what does the S & B Chili Oil with Crunchy Garlic taste like? I gave it a try on some plain sushi rice, then on it's own to really taste it. It's very mildly spicy, much less so than other chili crisps I've tried, but with the same coarse sand-like texture. The big addition here, as the product's name suggests, is fried garlic, which lends a nutty sweetness to the mix. All in all, the chili-garlic oil has a really nice balance of sweet and savory that keeps you coming back for bite after bite.

A spoon full of S & B brand Umami Topping, crunchy garlic infused chili oil. Credit: COURTNEY KASSEL/DOTDASH MEREDITH

According to White, it's great on everything from sandwiches and eggs to rice and noodle dishes. Personally, we could already picture adding this to avocado toast for breakfast, topping grain bowls and salads at lunch, or using it to jazz up instant ramen along with some fresh scallions and a poached egg.