January Produce Guide: What's In Season Now?

Happy New Year! Looking for a fun resolution that's easy to stick to? January is the perfect time to experiment with seasonal produce that you may or may not already be familiar with. From celery and chicory to lemons and limes, here's what's in season in January:

What's Fresh January seasonal produce list Credit: Allrecipes Illustrations

Celery

Whole celery, celery stalks, and chopped celery on marble Credit: Helen Norman/Meredith

You can find celery in the grocery store all year long. But, since it's a cool weather crop, winter celery is extra crisp and flavorful. There are few veggies more versatile than celery: Use it as a base in soups and stews, as a cocktail garnish, in salads, slaws, and so much more.

What to Look For

Look for crisp celery with bright green and tightly packed leaves. If you're buying pre-cut celery, check the ends – avoid anything that looks shriveled, yellow, or brown.

Storage

Wrap celery tightly in aluminum foil and store it in the crisper drawer of your fridge for up to a month. Leave the ends open, as this allows the ethylene gas to escape.

Learn more: How to Store Celery

Recipes

Cream of Celery Soup Credit: Seattle2Sydney

Chicory

winter chicory greens: escarole, radicchio, red Belgian endive, Belgian endive, frisee. Credit: Kim Cornelison

If you've ever visited New Orleans, you're probably familiar with chicory – the Big Easy is famous for spiking its coffee with the edible root. Chicory greens (such as endive, escarole, and radicchio) are a fantastic addition to salads, casseroles, and more.

Learn more: What Are Chicory Greens and How Do You Cook With Them?

What to Look For

Avoid chicory greens that have shoots coming out of the top, as this is an indication it's past its prime. Leaves should be crisp, green, and uniform in color.

Storage

Loosely wrap chicory greens in a damp paper towel, put it in a plastic bag, and store it in the fridge for a few days.

Recipes

Family style Blue Cheese, Walnut and Chicory Salad Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Explore our entire collection of Endive and Escarole Recipes.

Kumquat

kumquat Kumquat | Photo by Meredith

The kumquat is a little fruit with big flavor. Kumquats add sweet, tangy, and pleasantly sour flavor to all sorts of recipes, from desserts to main dishes. Of course, they're a delicious snack all on their own.

What to Look For

Opt for shiny, vibrant kumquats with taut skin. If you can find them, buy kumquats with a few leaves still attached.

Storage

If you plan to eat them within a few days, it's fine to store kumquats at room temperature. They'll last longer (up to two weeks) if you store them in an airtight container in the crisper drawer of your fridge.

Recipes

a small glass canning jar of bright orange marmalade on a cutting board with a spoon on the side Credit: Photo by Chef John

Explore our entire collection of Kumquat Recipes.

Grapefruit

grapefruit curd with halved grapefruit Credit: lutzflcat

Brighten the most dismal winter day with a bright, juicy grapefruit. With a hefty dose of vitamin C, the tart fruit packs a nutritious and delicious punch. Use it to make seasonal desserts, fresh salads, and crowd-pleasing cocktails.

What to Look For

Choose yellow-gold grapefruits with a rosy undertone. The juiciest grapefruits feel heavy for their size, so take that into account in the produce department.

Storage

Grapefruits will last for about a week at room temperature. If you want to keep them longer than that, store them in the fridge – they should stay good for up to two months.

Recipes

a bowl holding Broiled Grapefruit Credit: SunnyByrd

Lemons

Lemons Photo by Meredith

While lemons are a staple on our grocery lists all year long, they're at their peak during winter. Make the most of lemon season by baking luscious desserts, mixing up refreshing drinks, and adding bright flavor to all your favorite savory dishes.

What to Look For

Like other citrus fruits, juicy lemons feel dense for their size when you pick them up. Look for smooth, vibrant yellow lemons with little to no discoloration on the peel.

Storage

Lemons will be fine at room temperature for about a week. In an airtight container in the crisper drawer of your fridge, they can last for a month or longer.

Related: 5 Simple Kitchen Hacks Using Fresh Lemons

Recipes

overhead shot multile lemon bar squares Credit: Lauren Grant/ Meredith

Oranges

overhead shot of shiny mandarin oranges Credit: Catherine Falls Commercial

Need a vitamin C boost this January? Reach for a ripe, juicy, in-season orange. Eat it as a snack, use it to make freshly squeezed OJ, or add it to your favorite sweet and savory recipes.

What to Look For

Pick heavy, firm oranges with smooth skin. Don't worry if your orange isn't perfectly, well, orange. Fruits with a muted greenish hue can be just as delicious as their vibrant counterparts.

Storage

It's fine to keep your oranges on the counter for a day or two. After that, transfer them to the fridge – they'll be good there for about two weeks.

Recipes

Orange, Fig, and Gorgonzola Salad Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Limes

KaffirLime Kaffir Limes | Photo via Meredith

Don't miss out on fresh limes this citrus season. Whether you're in the mood for a homemade margarita, a bakery-worthy Key lime dessert, or a fresh-tasting entree or appetizer, make sure to enjoy fresh limes this January.

What to Look For

Limes should be firm, but slightly soft to the touch. Don't worry if the lime isn't solid green. Yellow spots just mean the fruit spent some time in the sun – they won't affect overall quality.

Storage

Limes will be OK at room temperature for a few days, but they'll last longer in the fridge. Keep them in an airtight container in the crisper drawer for up to a month.

Recipes

Key Lime Pie VII Credit: Starrett72

More seasonal produce to enjoy in January:

Beets

Celery Root

Collards

Kale

Leeks

Parsnips

Pears

Potatoes

Rutabagas

Turnips