January Produce Guide: What's In Season Now?

Here’s your ultimate guide to January produce, including buying tips, storage hacks, and seasonal recipes.

By Corey Williams
January 01, 2022
Credit: Allrecipes Illustrations

Happy New Year! Looking for a fun resolution that's easy to stick to? January is the perfect time to experiment with seasonal produce that you may or may not already be familiar with. From celery and chicory to lemons and limes, here's what's in season in January:

Credit: Allrecipes Illustrations

Celery

Credit: Helen Norman/Meredith

You can find celery in the grocery store all year long. But, since it's a cool weather crop, winter celery is extra crisp and flavorful. There are few veggies more versatile than celery: Use it as a base in soups and stews, as a cocktail garnish, in salads, slaws, and so much more. 

What to Look For

Look for crisp celery with bright green and tightly packed leaves. If you're buying pre-cut celery, check the ends – avoid anything that looks shriveled, yellow, or brown.  

Storage

Wrap celery tightly in aluminum foil and store it in the crisper drawer of your fridge for up to a month. Leave the ends open, as this allows the ethylene gas to escape. 

Learn more: How to Store Celery

Recipes

Credit: Seattle2Sydney

Try one of Our Favorite Ways to Use Celery and Carrots. Plus, explore our entire collection of Celery Recipes

Chicory

Credit: Kim Cornelison

If you've ever visited New Orleans, you're probably familiar with chicory – the Big Easy is famous for spiking its coffee with the edible root. Chicory greens (such as endive, escarole, and radicchio) are a fantastic addition to salads, casseroles, and more.  

Learn more: What Are Chicory Greens and How Do You Cook With Them?

What to Look For

Avoid chicory greens that have shoots coming out of the top, as this is an indication it's past its prime. Leaves should be crisp, green, and uniform in color. 

Storage

Loosely wrap chicory greens in a damp paper towel, put it in a plastic bag, and store it in the fridge for a few days. 

Recipes

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Explore our entire collection of Endive and Escarole Recipes

Kumquat

Kumquat | Photo by Meredith

The kumquat is a little fruit with big flavor. Kumquats add sweet, tangy, and pleasantly sour flavor to all sorts of recipes, from desserts to main dishes. Of course, they're a delicious snack all on their own. 

What to Look For

Opt for shiny, vibrant kumquats with taut skin. If you can find them, buy kumquats with a few leaves still attached.  

Storage

If you plan to eat them within a few days, it's fine to store kumquats at room temperature. They'll last longer (up to two weeks) if you store them in an airtight container in the crisper drawer of your fridge. 

Recipes

Credit: Photo by Chef John

Explore our entire collection of Kumquat Recipes

Grapefruit

Credit: lutzflcat

Brighten the most dismal winter day with a bright, juicy grapefruit. With a hefty dose of vitamin C, the tart fruit packs a nutritious and delicious punch. Use it to make seasonal desserts, fresh salads, and crowd-pleasing cocktails.  

What to Look For

Choose yellow-gold grapefruits with a rosy undertone. The juiciest grapefruits feel heavy for their size, so take that into account in the produce department.

Storage

Grapefruits will last for about a week at room temperature. If you want to keep them longer than that, store them in the fridge – they should stay good for up to two months. 

Recipes

Credit: SunnyByrd

Try one of Our Favorite Grapefruit Desserts for the Sweetest Citrus Season Ever. Plus, explore our entire collection of Grapefruit Recipes

Lemons

Photo by Meredith

While lemons are a staple on our grocery lists all year long, they're at their peak during winter. Make the most of lemon season by baking luscious desserts, mixing up refreshing drinks, and adding bright flavor to all your favorite savory dishes

What to Look For

Like other citrus fruits, juicy lemons feel dense for their size when you pick them up. Look for smooth, vibrant yellow lemons with little to no discoloration on the peel. 

Storage

Lemons will be fine at room temperature for about a week. In an airtight container in the crisper drawer of your fridge, they can last for a month or longer. 

Related: 5 Simple Kitchen Hacks Using Fresh Lemons

Recipes

Credit: Lauren Grant/ Meredith

Try one of Our Best Meyer Lemon Ideas to Celebrate Citrus Season. Plus, explore our entire collection of Lemon Recipes

Oranges

Credit: Catherine Falls Commercial

Need a vitamin C boost this January? Reach for a ripe, juicy, in-season orange. Eat it as a snack, use it to make freshly squeezed OJ, or add it to your favorite sweet and savory recipes. 

What to Look For

Pick heavy, firm oranges with smooth skin. Don't worry if your orange isn't perfectly, well, orange. Fruits with a muted greenish hue can be just as delicious as their vibrant counterparts. 

Storage

It's fine to keep your oranges on the counter for a day or two. After that, transfer them to the fridge – they'll be good there for about two weeks. 

Recipes

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Try one of Our Best Clementine Recipes That Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Day. Plus, explore our entire collection of Orange Recipes

Limes

Kaffir Limes | Photo via Meredith

Don't miss out on fresh limes this citrus season. Whether you're in the mood for a homemade margarita, a bakery-worthy Key lime dessert, or a fresh-tasting entree or appetizer, make sure to enjoy fresh limes this January. 

What to Look For

Limes should be firm, but slightly soft to the touch. Don't worry if the lime isn't solid green. Yellow spots just mean the fruit spent some time in the sun – they won't affect overall quality.

Storage

Limes will be OK at room temperature for a few days, but they'll last longer in the fridge. Keep them in an airtight container in the crisper drawer for up to a month. 

Recipes

Credit: Starrett72

Try one of Our Best Ways to Use Limes Before They Go Bad. Plus, explore our entire collection of Lime Recipes

More seasonal produce to enjoy in January:

  • Beets
  • Celery Root
  • Collards
  • Kale
  • Leeks 
  • Parsnips
  • Pears
  • Potatoes
  • Rutabagas
  • Turnips

