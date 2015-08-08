In these seven situations, it's Cheese + Fish = Together Forever.

The 7 Times It's OK to Pair Fish with Cheese

Fish and cheese can be a confounding combo, a culinary no-go. But there are exceptions to every rule. Here's when it's OK to combine cheese and fish in the very same dish:

1. When there's a bubbly broiled Parmesan cheese coating involved.

"Fresh grouper is my absolute favorite," says JOANG2. "It is a mild fish and this recipe may entice even those who don't like fish to make it a favorite. The recipe is super easy and can be served with a minimum preparation and cooking time. Perfect for a warm summer evening supper. Garnish with lemon twists and parsley before serving."

Broiled Grouper Parmesan Photo by naples34102

"Quick and easy and incredible flavorful," says tina. "One of our all time favorite go-to recipes. Sauce goes well on any type of seafood!"

Creamy Parmesan Sauce for Fish Photo by KGora

Like that? Try this: Broiled Parmesan-Lemon Tilapia

2. When it goes Greek...with chopped fresh tomatoes, zucchini, and feta.

"An Italian-style vegetable and feta cheese topping is the perfect enhancement to delicious baked halibut," says dakota kelly.

Baked Halibut Steaks Photo by Megan

Like that? Try this: Chele's Halibut

3. When it's fully Waldorf'd...and then topped with Swiss.

"A new twist on a classic sandwich," says Crystal S. "The unusual combination of ingredients absolutely worked together beautifully! I added cranraisins the second time I made this, and it was a nice addition."

Darra's Famous Tuna Waldorf Salad Sandwich Filling Photo by GodivaGirl

4. When you're doing it diner-style.

"If you order a tuna melt in a New Jersey diner, you'll get something very similar to this," says COOKINGIRLLJ. "My method of topping the tuna salad with cheese FIRST, then tomato and more cheese, keeps the toppings from sliding off the bread."

Best Tuna Melt (New Jersey Diner Style) Photo by Alana

5. When you call it "au gratin."

"As a Newfoundlander, I have to say that this is definitely the best Cod Au Gratin recipe out there," says Ruth. "My husband's grandmother makes a very similar dish, and the taste always reminds of home! A layer of buttered bread crumbs will provide a nice alternative or addition to the cheese. But this recipe is great without it."

Cod au Gratin Photo by Sherri

6. When you're spreading it on a cracker.

"The perfect way to stretch pricey smoked salmon," says Jay. "Here, it's crumbled in cream cheese with fresh herbs and seasonings."

The Best Smoked Salmon Spread Photo by Christina

Particularly acceptable when first formed into a ball...

"There's nothing fancy about the tuna ball," says Glenda Shane, "but it tastes great at parties and other get-togethers. Chopped pecans give this blend of tuna, cream cheese, and onion a light crunch. I love this appetizer with veggies, crackers ,and veggies."

Tuna Ball Photo by Linda

Or when the crackers are pasta instead. Then it's OK too.

"A really quick, easy sauce for 'pasta asciutta,' which means 'dry pasta,'" says Rosie Liao. "It's not a dish over-loaded with sauce, but one that appreciates the simple smokiness of good smoked salmon. Serve sprinkled with some Parmesan or garnished with some parsley. This is not a creamy, thick sauce. Just one that really brings out the simple, yet fantastic flavors of smoked salmon."

Easy Smoked Salmon Pasta Photo by ONIOND

7. When it's tuna noodle casserole, of course.

"No canned soup mix in this recipe," says MVANWINKLE. "Mushrooms, onions, celery, and peas all go into this comfort casserole."

Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch Photo by Denise

Like that? Try a quicker version: Best Tuna Casserole

