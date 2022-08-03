No Need to Panic: There Isn't Actually a Halloween Candy Shortage

If last week's news of a supposed Halloween 2022 candy shortage had you planning a grocery store run just to grab all the bags of Hershey's glow-in-the-dark candy and 150-piece assortment packs to stock up on trick-or-treat goodies, then we have good news for you. Despite the recent confusion, Hershey's isn't actually worried about a Halloween or holiday candy shortage this year.

On July 28, Reuters reported that Hershey's wouldn't be able to meet holiday candy demand this year due to ingredient scarcity (including cocoa and edible oil) and other supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and the war between Ukraine and Russia. However, Hershey's says not only will it have enough candy for the holiday season, but it will have "even more seasonal products available to the consumer this year than last year," according to Allison Kleinfelter, senior director of corporate communications at The Hershey Company.

The rumors may have come from a remark during last week's company earnings call that noted Hershey's is prioritizing producing everyday products. Kleinfelter says the decision to focus on these products came in the spring — which is when the company begins making Halloween candy — to "improve on-shelf availability" of everyday favorites. Everyday and seasonal candy are produced on the same line, which means the company had to balance the production of both to keep up with demand.

Do We Need to Stock up on Halloween Candy Early?

Don't worry trick-or-treaters because, despite the increase in demand, Hershey's says they'll be able to deliver enough candy to consumers including both everyday favorites and seasonal offerings. The brand, which makes Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat, Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, York, Rolo, Almond Joy, and Milk Duds, even teases new seasonal offerings that will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Even if you can't find any more pumpkin-shaped Reese's or Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme fangs, Kleinfelter notes that everyday products will still be there for candy lovers this holiday season. Besides, a Twizzler still tastes delicious whether there's a vampire on the package or not.

It's not clear whether other candy producers, like Mars Wrigley (the maker of Twix, M&M's, Snickers, Milky Way, and 3 Musketeers), Ferrara (the maker of Nerds, Laffy Taffy, SweetTarts, and Brach's), or Ferrero (the maker of Butterfinger, Crunch, and Baby Ruth) are having to make similar production decisions. However, Mars recently announced three new Halloween-themed candies — Snickers Ghoulish Green Bars, Twix Ghoulish Green Bars, and M&M's Mad Scientist Mix — that are hitting shelves in late August, so it seems the company is anticipating a good holiday season.

Additionally, a Ferrero spokesperson says that despite "the industry [facing] supply chain and production challenges, Ferrero has been able to keep up with increasing consumer demand and fuel category growth in the US market."