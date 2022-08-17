Are Chickpeas the Next Grocery Item to Go Missing from Store Shelves?

Hummus fans take note: if the selection in your local store seems a little smaller than usual, it may not be cause for alarm. While there's an ever-growing list of shortages these days (like mustard and sriracha), your favorite smooth, spreadable snack just may be safe. We checked in with a chickpea expert to get to bottom of the situation.

Is There a Chickpea Shortage?

The ingredient of concern in the production of hummus is the humble chickpea (or garbanzo bean). The legume is a cool-season annual grown around the world, including here in the U.S., mostly in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, and California. Chickpeas can be a fickle crop, especially with unpredictable weather caused by climate change. Chickpeas are harvested only after they have dried on the plant, which takes about 118 days from sowing. Because of the long growing season, timing is everything. Both wet and dry spring weather can delay plantings; too wet and seeds will rot, too dry and they might blow away. Planting later increases a farmer's risk, as harvesting in late September or October brings higher chances of rain and frost.

As you may have noticed, prices for chickpeas (and chickpea-derived products) have been on the rise lately, resulting from pandemic-related supply chain issues and decreased stocks from droughts in recent years. Higher prices usually indicate that farmers will increase their acreage of a crop. In fact, a November 2021 USDA Economic Research Service report predicted increased plantings of chickpeas. But an April 2022 report by the same body projected plantings to be down about 18% in 2022-2023. Todd Scholz, Vice President of Research and Member Services at USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council, suspects a variety of causes are to blame. This year's spring rains, plus uncertain weather conditions, may have pushed U.S. farmers to grow wheat and corn instead—crops with more reliable revenue. Droughts in the previous two years led to much-reduced yields, especially last year's, which Scholz calls a crop failure at 20-30% less than normal production.

Despite reduced plantings and the barrage of articles sounding the alarm, Scholz is not worried about the U.S. suffering a chickpea shortage. "The previous two years had been pretty low market years," he says, "so farmers held back some of their stock." (They can do this because dried chickpeas keep well.) Scholz, whose office is based in the middle of the chickpea-growing region on the border of Washington and Idaho, bets that with average production this year, the U.S. will be on track to meet domestic demand.

Global supply of chickpeas is a different story. Droughts and flooding are contributing to lower yields around the world, and continuing shipping problems due to Covid-19 are still preventing business-as-usual distribution. Additionally, Russia's war on Ukraine is a contributing factor. Scholz says about 20-30% of the world's supply of chickpeas are grown in Russia and Ukraine. Reuters reports that countries are not purchasing Russian supplies because of sanctions, and Ukraine was unable to seed their crop at all.

Is There a Sabra Hummus Shortage?

Stacks of Sabra hummus containers. Credit: Getty Images

Now back to the Hummus conundrum: If U.S. chickpeas aren't in dire straits, then where is the Sabra? (We named the brand as runner-up in the best overall hummus in our taste test, and the people are definitely wondering!) The answer may have nothing to do with chickpea supplies. In a statement on their website, Sabra writes, "We know it's been tough to find some Sabra products in stores lately! We are upgrading our facility, which has slowed the production and distribution of Sabra hummus."

In 2021, the company recalled thousands of tubs of hummus for possible contamination with Salmonella. After the recall, an FDA inspection found that conditions still needed improvement, and sent a letter of warning. We can only hope it's making changes for the better, and will soon be cranking out delicious (and safe!) hummus for the masses again.