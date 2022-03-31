Why You Should Never Put Eggshells Back in the Carton
When you're cracking eggs, the carton seems like a reasonable place to put the remaining eggshells. After all, it saves you the steps of walking to the trash can between each crack. But when you put the eggshells back in the carton, you risk cross-contamination.
Cross-contamination occurs when harmful bacteria on one surface transfers to another surface, turning it into a source of bacteria, too. Contaminating ready-to-eat food with raw food or a kitchen tool ridden with bacteria can easily cause food poisoning.
Raw egg whites and eggshells can harbor Salmonella, the most common type of bacteria that causes food poisoning. According to the Egg Safety Center, putting a used eggshell back in the carton with fresh eggs "greatly increases the risk of bacteria transfer by hands, utensils, air, etc."
So, toss eggshells in the trash can or compost bin. If you can't do this right after cracking the eggs, keep the shells in a dish you can wash or on a surface you can easily disinfect, namely the kitchen counter, in the meantime.
Is It Safe to Reuse Egg Cartons?
Even if you keep used eggshells out of the carton, the Egg Safety Center suggests getting rid of empty cartons instead of repurposing them. Bacteria from eggs can linger, and standard egg cartons don't clean up well.
Are Egg Cartons Recyclable?
Paper and plastic egg cartons are recyclable. In fact, most paper egg cartons consist of recycled materials. You can also compost paper egg cartons plus the eggshells if you have a compost bin. As for styrofoam egg cartons, most recycling facilities don't accept that material, but check grocery stores or community recycling programs. Some will collect foam to take to larger facilities.
