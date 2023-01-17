Is Ice Cream Good for a Sore Throat?

Ice cream does tend to make most things better...

By
Corey Williams
Corey Williams
Corey Williams

Corey Williams is a food writer for MyRecipes and Allrecipes. She has a decade of journalism experience.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023
scooping vanilla ice cream
Photo: kuppa_rock/Getty Images

It's true, sometimes dessert may actually be the best medicine, but does ice cream actually have the power to cure a sore throat? Here's what you need to know about eating ice cream to ease the ache.

Dairy Is Bad for Colds: Fact or Fiction?

There's a widely believed myth that dairy products, like ice cream and milk, make cold symptoms worse by increasing phlegm.

While milk may make your mucus thicker (sorry for the imagery), it definitely won't increase mucus production. If ice cream or a milkshake is what you need to help yourself feel better, then more power to you.

Can Ice Cream Cure a Sore Throat?

Sadly, no, ice cream will likely not cure what ails you — especially if your sore throat is caused by a bacterial or viral illness.

However, cold and creamy foods like ice cream can help ease your pain. If you're struggling to eat other foods because of discomfort caused by swallowing, a few spoonfuls of a soothing frozen dessert could provide much-needed relief (and calories).

looking at a bowl full of easy, eggless strawberry ice cream scoops

Avoid ice cream with rich, super-sweet sauces and additives, as they may irritate your already already-inflamed throat.

Also, ice cream is obviously a bad idea if you are lactose intolerant or have a milk allergy. If you are sensitive to dairy, try a dairy-free, frozen treat instead.

Are Hot Or Cold Foods Better For a Sore Throat?

Short answer: They both have benefits.

Cool foods and drinks lower the temperature of nerve endings in the throat, which reduces pain signals (via MedicalNewsToday). They can also provide a soothing effect.

Warm drinks, meanwhile, are good because they promote salivation and help lubricate the throat. Ingredients, like honey and lemon, that are often added to warm teas and beverages provide other healing benefits.

Just make sure your drink isn't too hot — the last thing you need right now is a throat burn.

Note: Contact your physician if your sore throat is severe or if it is accompanied by a fever. If you suspect your sore throat is caused by COVID-19, make sure to follow all CDC-recommend safety precautions and call your doctor ASAP.

Related:

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Cup of tea, tea bag, and loose tea leaves
10 Best Teas to Soothe Your Sore Throat
close up view of Grilled Peaches and Ice Cream garnished with honey on a white plate
Grilled Peaches and Ice Cream
10 Ratings
German Chocolate Cupcakes with Ice Cream "Frosting"
3 Ratings
Cranberry-Rosemary Prosecco Float in champagne glasses
4 Ice Cube Tray Hacks for Festive Holiday Mimosas
Mocha Punch with Ice Cream
16 Ratings
A man holding McDonald's vanilla cone in front of the restaurant.
The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Machines Are Always Broken
Ice Cream Scoop
The Best Ice Cream Scoops for Frozen Desserts
close up chocolate ice cream with scoop in action
What's the Difference Between a 'Frozen Dessert' and Ice Cream?
Close-Up Of Kettle Pouring Tea In Cup
What Is Throat Coat Tea?
Woman with bad breath covering mouth, halitosis concept
Surprising Foods That Cause Bad Breath
bowl of homemade Banana-Cinnamon Chocolate Sorbet
9 Best No-Churn Ice Cream Recipes You Can Make Without a Fancy Machine
16479051041CB2ECDE-9D7E-4331-BD0B-76F30CD5361F.jpeg
Strawberry Milkshake with Ice Cream
Mint Citrus Water
10 Ways Your Body Changes When You're Drinking Enough Water
Hygienic shield protecting from virus, germs and bacteria.
9 Foods That Can Boost Immunity — And 3 That Can Hurt It
Waiter taking customers' orders in restaurant
The Definitive List of Things You Should Avoid Ordering at a Restaurant
Man holding many tea and coffee cups
How Much Coffee Is Too Much?