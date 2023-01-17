Is Ice Cream Good for a Sore Throat?

It's true, sometimes dessert may actually be the best medicine, but does ice cream actually have the power to cure a sore throat? Here's what you need to know about eating ice cream to ease the ache.

Dairy Is Bad for Colds: Fact or Fiction?

There's a widely believed myth that dairy products, like ice cream and milk, make cold symptoms worse by increasing phlegm.

While milk may make your mucus thicker (sorry for the imagery), it definitely won't increase mucus production. If ice cream or a milkshake is what you need to help yourself feel better, then more power to you.

Can Ice Cream Cure a Sore Throat?

Sadly, no, ice cream will likely not cure what ails you — especially if your sore throat is caused by a bacterial or viral illness.

However, cold and creamy foods like ice cream can help ease your pain. If you're struggling to eat other foods because of discomfort caused by swallowing, a few spoonfuls of a soothing frozen dessert could provide much-needed relief (and calories).

Avoid ice cream with rich, super-sweet sauces and additives, as they may irritate your already already-inflamed throat.

Also, ice cream is obviously a bad idea if you are lactose intolerant or have a milk allergy. If you are sensitive to dairy, try a dairy-free, frozen treat instead.

Are Hot Or Cold Foods Better For a Sore Throat?

Short answer: They both have benefits.

Cool foods and drinks lower the temperature of nerve endings in the throat, which reduces pain signals (via MedicalNewsToday). They can also provide a soothing effect.

Warm drinks, meanwhile, are good because they promote salivation and help lubricate the throat. Ingredients, like honey and lemon, that are often added to warm teas and beverages provide other healing benefits.

Just make sure your drink isn't too hot — the last thing you need right now is a throat burn.

Note: Contact your physician if your sore throat is severe or if it is accompanied by a fever. If you suspect your sore throat is caused by COVID-19, make sure to follow all CDC-recommend safety precautions and call your doctor ASAP.