This Is the Very First Recipe Ina Garten Made on TV and She Cringes When She Watches It

We know Ina Garten as the lovable, lighthearted hostess whose been letting us into her home as the Barefoot Contessa for years—20 years to be exact. The cooking show has graced our TV screens since 2003, and to celebrate the 20th anniversary, Garten shared the recipe from her first-ever show on Instagram.

"This was the very first show that I filmed 20 years ago! Yikes! A lot has changed but I guess that some things never will," she wrote in the caption.

While Garten might find the video cringey, we can't help but smile as she makes Fresh Lemonade with her classic Ina charm. Donning her iconic blue shirt and using her favorite descriptor, "fabulous," what's not to love?

"Don't you just love fresh lemonade," she asks in the video. Yes, Ina, yes we do. Here's how she makes it:

Combine 1 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice, ½ to ¾ cup of superfine sugar, 1 cup of ice, and 4 cups of water in a blender and blend until smooth. "How easy is that?"

"It's fabulous—perfect balance of lemon and sugar, and it's nice and chilled so it's all ready for the party," Garten says after a taste.

Now, you could stop there, but Garten adds one more tip (in true Ina fashion).

"For those of you who like a little something special, you can mix it with vodka," she adds cheekily.

"I'm definitely putting vodka in mine," she says to end the segment.

We guess that's one thing that will never change—who could forget Garten's viral giant cosmo she made during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Twenty years later and we still can't get enough of her. It's a good thing she'll be back with a new season of Barefoot Contessa on January 14.