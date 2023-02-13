Ina Garten Just Revealed Her Valentine's Day Menu, And We Wish We Could Trade Places With Jeffrey

As a single 30-something in the Midwest, where many of my peers got engaged right out of college and are on their third child or so, I'm sometimes tempted to retire from trying to seek my plus one. But every time I see the way Jeffrey and Ina Garten look at each other, witness them celebrating another anniversary (December 22, 2022 marked 54 years of wedded bliss!) or hear him rave about her home-cooked dinner, hope shines anew.

A love like that's worth seeking—and worth celebrating—and the delightful duo are doing just that right in the comfort of their own home this year, Ina confirmed on Instagram this week.

Set to a soundtrack of Ina's Favorite Love Songs, the Food Network star, cookbook author and culinary icon aims to share an unforgettable date night in with the following Barefoot Contessa recipes on the Valentine's Day menu.

Ina Garten's Valentine's Day Main Dish Recipe: Panko-Crusted Rack of Lamb

Although this looks like it might take all day, Ina swears that this "absolutely delicious" main is "so easy to prepare on a weeknight." We were blown away once we saw that it only requires 24 to 30 minutes of total cook time! It tastes like an all-day affair, though; the simply elegant entrée is infused with flavor from a coating of mustard, goat cheese, panko bread crumbs, herbs, and garlic. (In case you adore Ina as much as we do, don't miss her interview on the Allrecipes podcast, Homemade, where she dishes about a dish her fans have deemed "chicken Jeffrey.")

Ina Garten's Valentine's Day Side Dish Recipes: Roasted Broccolini and Puréed Potatoes with Lemon

Even when it's just for two, "when I'm planning a menu, I always think about the flavors, colors, and textures of the dishes together," Ina says. To round out the savory side of the meal and to complement the panko-coated lamb, "I love the creamy, lemony Puréed Potatoes with crunchy, fresh Roasted Broccolini. It's a perfect menu and not at all hard to make!" Since the only other ingredients required are "good" olive oil, butter, whole milk, lemon zest, salt, and pepper, the natural flavors of the produce can really shine. And if you decide to follow suit, you might not even need to make an extra supermarket run.

Ina Garten's Valentine's Day Dessert: Easy Chocolate Mousse

"For Valentine's Day, only a totally decadent chocolate dessert will do," Ina explains. "My Easy Chocolate Mousse can be made ahead [at least 2 hours or up to overnight] so it's ready whenever you are. It's a sweet way to end a very special dinner." If you prefer to outsource the dessert duties, you can order some of Ina Garten's most famous desserts on Goldbelly and have them delivered to your door. (Those Outrageous Brownies and Ina's Coconut Cake are both currently in my cart!)

Ina Garten's Valentine's Day Cocktail: Kir Royale

Popping a bottle of plain sparkling wine is good, but "nothing sets the mood like a delicious bubbly cocktail," Ina adds. So to sip alongside her lovely Valentine's Day recipes, Ina is going to make a round of Kir Royales. This classic cocktail is so easy, you don't even need a recipe. Ina talks you through it: "Pour a little crème de cassis in a Champagne flute, then fill the glass with Prosecco or Champagne. How easy is that?"

Surprisingly easy to make, Ina, and totally easy to love. For more holiday inspiration, check out our 18 best make-ahead Valentine's Day dinners and desserts for two.