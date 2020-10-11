Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ina Garten and I Both Use the Same Roasting Pan (and Here's Why You Need It, Too)

Ina Garten has been a hero of the pandemic quarantine. She was with us in the trenches early on, baking bread, digging through pantries for inspiration, and being honest about the less-than foods we frequently found ourselves making out of desperation. (Listen, we're in a pandemic. It's all forgiven.) She even wrote a new comfort food cookbook because she knows what we need. And who could forget her cocktail hour in a crisis? Dear sweet Ina has truly been an inspiration during these hard times.

But last week, she stirred up a bit of controversy when she posted an image of her dishwasher, throwing all her followers into a tizzy. She puts her knives in the dishwasher? (Yes, it can be done.) And even wooden spatulas? Oh my! But besides those items, there was one thing in her dishwasher that I instantly spotted — because it made my heart go pitter-pat.

Ina and I use the same roasting pan. I've preached the gospel of my All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan to anyone willing to listen. But to see the pan in her dishwasher too was the greatest endorsement for my message yet. Now I can just say, "And Ina uses it, too!"

All-Clad makes several great roasting pans; we named two of them in our list of best roasting pans recently. The brand is known and revered for their 18/10 stainless steel that is corrosion resistant, won't react to acidic foods, and can be washed in the dishwasher. (Ina wouldn't steer us wrong.)

The brand is also highly respected among professional chefs and home chefs alike because the tri-ply stainless steel quickly conducts heat through the whole pan so everything cooks evenly and browns beautifully. It's also very durable, which means this roasting pan is going to last and look great for years to come.

The large pan measures 13 x 16 inches with walls that are about 2 3/4 inches tall. It fits a turkey up to 20 pounds and comes with a non-stick V-shaped roasting rack so you can get even browning all the way around the bird.

But you shouldn't use your roasting pan just once a year. I use mine frequently for roasting chickens. Two will fit side-by-side. And instead of using the roasting rack, I'll pop them on chopped vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and turnips.

You can also turn to your roasting pan for, well, roasting vegetables. The stainless steel helps them get crispy and evenly cooked, and you can safely stir the vegetables inside the pan without worrying they'll flop over the side onto the oven floor. The tall sides provide a nice block against spills and splatters. Rib roasts, hams, and a crown roast of lamb would cook nicely in this large roasting pan, too.

One reviewer wrote that she uses her roasting pan for a water bath when making cheesecakes and crème brûlée, which is genius. You could also use this for casseroles, like lasagna. And if you're roasting a turkey, chicken or other meat, you can move the pan onto your stovetop (except induction) to make a pan gravy. That means fewer dirty dishes.

"I bought this roaster 3 years ago after my last roaster from another company rusted. I would recommend this roaster to anyone who is looking for a great long lasting pan that will showcase your holiday meals for years to come," one reviewer wrote.

The tall handles are one of my favorite parts of this pan, and the primary reason I decided to invest in it. While holding bulky oven mitts, it's difficult to grip short handles or hold a roasting pan by its sides. The upright handles on this pan leave plenty of clearance for mitts so you can easily remove the roasting pan from the oven and carry it to the counter or table.

Another reviewer added, "I have been adding to my All-Clad collection little by little and have been wanting this roaster for a long time. I just used it for the first time and I love it! It is the perfect size for a chicken or small turkey...it roasted perfectly, the rack was easy to clean. I made the gravy on the stove using a flat whisk and it came out perfectly, using all those little browned bits that give the gravy such good flavor."

If you're looking for a great gift, Williams Sonoma will even monogram the roasting pan — a sure sign of love to this Southern girl.