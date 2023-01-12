In-N-Out Is Finally Opening a Location in the East

Hopefully this 1-state expansion is just the beginning!

Bailey Fink
Published on January 12, 2023
In-N-Out Burger is officially coming East of the Mississippi River. The iconic fast food chain, known for its Double-Double and Animal-Style offerings, announced it's planning to open an Eastern territory office and subsequent restaurants in Tennessee.

Prior to this announcement, In-N-Out has only been something West coasters could enjoy—with restaurants in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado. While the new locations aren't coming all the way to the East coast, they are heading to the Nashville area.

The Eastern territory office is set to be built in Franklin, about 30 minutes outside of Nashville, with plans to build restaurants to serve the Nashville community and surrounding areas.

"This expansion is significant for our Company," Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out's owner and president, said in a press release. "For many years, we've heard requests from our Customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we've ever been."

Unfortunately, Tennesseans are going to have to practice some serious patience because In-N-Out doesn't plan to open the first restaurants until 2026.

For now, you'll just have to keep dreaming about the fresh, made-to-order burgers and special spread. But a win's a win in this scenario, and with offices coming to Tennessee, that might just mean we'll see more Eastern In-N-Outs sooner rather than later.

