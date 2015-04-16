If You Love Sriracha, You Need Sriracha Salt
Talk about perfect: salt and sriracha, together as one. While spicy salt is something you can actually buy, I recommend making it yourself: I was shocked at how easy it is. This is the spicy salt you're going to want on everything.
Sriracha Salt
Don't take any of the measurements in this recipe too seriously. It's the definition of "to taste" as you're making it, so put away those measuring cups. But this is a good place to start:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup (or so) of kosher salt. Use kosher salt so it doesn't clump or dissolve in the hot sauce
- 1/4 cup (more if you want to breathe fire) of sriracha sauce.
Directions:
- Add Sriracha and salt in a bowl and stir.
- Preheat oven to 225 degrees. I recommend using an oven thermometer, especially at low temps like this. My oven was only at 150 degrees when it said it was done preheating.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and pour the sriracha-drenched salt onto it. Spread the salt out in a thin layer, so it dries faster.
- Set the sheet pan in the oven, close the door, and turn the oven off!*
- Leave for 60-90 minutes (more if you added extra hot sauce). It's done when the salt is dry.
- Chances are, the salt will be baked together. Go ahead and put it into a bowl and break it apart with a wooden spoon.
- Hide it! No, really, you're going to want it on everything—like this popcorn—and so will everyone else.
*Don't forget and leave the oven on. The smell of burning sriracha salt is not something you want to explain to your spouse. Trust me on this.