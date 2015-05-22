It's often overlooked, but good ice can do wonders for your cocktails. See how to make it and mix with it for the best results.

Ice. It may be the most underappreciated ingredient in all of cocktaildom. Fact is, ice is the key to truly great cocktails.

Consider the classic martini, won't you? Without ice, you'd have a warm glass of gin and vermouth. Good enough if you lean that way. But take away the ice, and you not only have a warm drink, you have a "hot" drink, in the sense that it's highly alcoholic and harsh. The ice dilutes as it melts. It smooths off the edges. It's a critical ingredient in the drink.

There's an old adage about the necessary building blocks of a cocktail: one of sour, two of sweet, three of strong, and four of weak. The "weak" is ice -- or more to the point, the water that comes off it.

So the quality of ice matters. You want ice made from pure, filtered water. You want clean, fresh, youthful ice that doesn't give off the essence of whatever else is in your freezer. Would you believe we have a recipe for ice?

Admittedly, a recipe for making ice sounds like an April Fools' gag. And yet, I posted just such a preposterous recipe on this very site. And yes, as making ice goes, the recipe's a little worky. But it is not a joke. Follow it, and you'll find that the resulting cocktails taste better.

What I do is boil some filtered water on a Friday morning, cool the kettle down in an ice-water bath (using regular-old ice), and then freeze it in the silicone trays or globes for the Friday night cocktail. It makes a difference.

But a reasonable person could easily skip the boiling step and still be in good shape with filtered water. Excellent shape, even. (Full disclosure: I skip the boiling step more often than not.)

Now, if you're super-serious about your cocktail ice, you might want to keep it in its very own freezer. If that seems excessive, it's probably also obsessive.

Either way, once you have some large cubes or globes of youthful ice, you can customize it for your drinks. This means hacking away at it. You can wrap the ice in a kitchen towel and bang it with a rolling pin. (I use a Lewis bag and wooden mallet.)

For Old Fashioned cocktails and Negroni cocktails, crack the ice into large shards.

For the cocktail pitcher or shaker, crack your ice a little smaller to make perfect martinis and Manhattan cocktails.

"This is the perfect cosmopolitan drink -- very dry, and very smooth," says Jen.

"A classic!" says CALILOO. "Don't skip the bitters -- they really do add the perfect touch."

Or really whale on it, pummelling your poor ice into wee cobbles for mint juleps, mojitos, and sherry cobblers. Mint Juleps, Mojitos, and Sherry Cobblers.

"A very refreshing summer drink when the berries are in season," says Lorem Ipsum. "Probably invented in the 1830s when the 'frozen water trade' was just hitting its stride."

"Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these," says jenn. "The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses instead -- just use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.";

"Fresh ingredients and the use of sugar, instead of simple syrup, muddled together make this cocktail refreshing and delicious," says malgal. "It takes a little bit of work but the results are well worth it."

Or do nothing of the sort, and leave the large cubes or globes of ice whole.

This is a good way to drink straight whiskey if you don't want shards of ice (with more surface area) melting and diluting your drink. (Or leave the ice in the freezer and drink your whiskey neat.)

