4 Ice Cube Tray Hacks for Festive Holiday Mimosas

What better way to kick off Thanksgiving day than with a fun holiday mimosa? This year, we're leveling up our mimosa game with four easy hacks that all happen in the ice cube tray. Make-ahead mimosas are just the thing you need to ease into a busy day of feeding and entertaining.

So, what's the hack? All of these 'mimosa starters' are frozen in an ice cube tray, taking all of the work out of the morning mixology. All you have to do day-of is pop a bottle of Champagne or Prosecco—any bubbly will do. And while the traditional Champagne and orange juice cocktail is almost as perfect as it gets, 'oh, what fun' it is to shake (or stir) things up for the holidays. So, turn on the Thanksgiving parade and grab a glass—these festive mimosas are the prettiest way to start the party.

How to Make Mimosas With an Ice Cube Tray

Putting a new twist on a mimosa bar, we've created four unique combinations of juice and garnishes to make cocktails that feel special and seasonal. However, you can take the creative lead here and go in any direction with this hack. Fresh herbs and whole dried spices make for beautiful additions, and will bring both color and a hint of flavoring to your bubbly beverage.

The beauty of frozen juice is that it'll keep your cocktail nice and chilly without watering it down. Plus, you can keep adding more bubbly as the ice cubes melt away and flavor your drink. So, even if you only take a *hint* of O.J. in your mimosa, you can keep the champagne-to-juice ratio just the way you like it. No need to fuss with garnishes either—they're already built right in.

These colorful cocktails are hard to resist, and you'll love the gorgeous ombre effect that appears as the frozen juice melds with the effervescent champagne. Whether you make them for Friendsgiving, a holiday brunch, or Christmas morning, these festive drinks are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Cranberry and Rosemary Mimosa

For a classic flavor combo with an added hint of holiday cheer, try out this trick.

Drop a single cranberry into each ice cube mold. Add a small sprig of rosemary, then top off the molds with orange juice, being careful not to overfill. Freeze overnight or for at least 4 hours.

The contrast of red and green make for the cutest holiday presentation—like a Christmas present in your glass!

Pomegranate Mimosa

Pomegranate seeds add a confetti-like pop of color to any cocktail, but look especially pretty in a bright orange mimosa. Sprinkle a teaspoon or two of fresh pomegranate seeds into each mold before topping with orange juice, being careful not to overfill. Freeze overnight or for at least 4 hours.

The pomegranates will disperse around the OJ, either settling to the bottom or floating to the top. This gives the ice cubes a beautiful suspension effect that adds so much appeal to your cocktail.

Cranberry Sauce Mimosa

If standard mimosas are too sweet for your taste, you might love the tartness and complexity of this cranberry cocktail. The swirly, layered look of the ice cubes offers a gorgeous presentation, while the flavor is uniquely delicious. To make, spoon about a teaspoon of cranberry sauce into each mold, then top with a splash of orange juice and freeze.

If you have lots of cranberry sauce left over from your holiday meal, spoon it straight into the ice cube tray molds as you store the rest of the food. Top with orange juice and freeze, and you have some delicious, tangy mimosas to look forward to for Black Friday.

Apple Cider Mimosa

A cold-weather twist on the classic, these apple cider mimosas will bring cozy winter vibes to the cocktail hour. The apple cider is fairly clear, so it creates a gorgeous stained-glass effect with the fillings inside.

To make, fill each mold with 1-2 pieces of fresh orange peel and a mini cinnamon stick. Top with apple cider, being careful not to overfill. Freeze overnight or for at least 4 hours.

To finish this drink off in high fashion, give your champagne flute a cinnamon sugar rim before filling, or sprinkle some cinnamon on top of the poured drink. Cheers!