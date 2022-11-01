Here's How To Get a Completely Free Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Published on November 1, 2022
overhead view of friends gathered around a table set with a Thanksgiving dinner
Photo: Brie Passano

It's no secret that inflation is impacting food prices exponentially. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have increased by 13 percent since September 2021.

Now, with a major food holiday approaching, many shoppers are searching for grocery deals to help fight rising costs. This year, Ibotta, a company that gives customers cash back on everyday purchases, is offering a deal too good to pass up: a completely free Thanksgiving dinner.

Ibotta's Free Thanksgiving program is returning for its third year to give users 100% cash back on Thanksgiving staples. This year, the offers include a Butterball Turkey, Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes (which will be replaced by Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce when stock runs out), Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, McCormick Gravy Mix, and Libby's Green Beans for all new Ibotta users.

Starting November 1, Ibotta users can submit their receipts showing the eligible purchases to redeem the cash back. The cash back values for all the rewards are capped at $21.15 for new users and $18.05 for existing users.

Ibotta Free Thanksgiving Dinner
Courtesy of Ibotta

New users who sign up for Ibotta will automatically see these cash back offers in their app. However, the offers will be locked for existing users until they complete certain bonuses.

For existing users, the "turkey bonus" and "sides bonus" (which includes free McCormick Gravy Mix, Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, and Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce) will be locked until they redeem a certain number of cash back offers. The bonuses are available until November 18. However, if the user doesn't complete the turkey bonus by November 18, a "last chance" sides bonus will be available until November 23.

The Thanksgiving cash back offers can be redeemed at any retailer for in-store purchases, pickup, and delivery—just remember to save your receipt.

