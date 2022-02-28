The Midwestern supermarket company is home to some sweet deals.

5 Hy-Vee Products That Are Just as Good as (or Better Than) Their Brand-Name Competition

Although it doesn't come close to the market share of behemoths like Walmart, Kroger, Albertson's, and Publix, Hy-Vee is the go-to grocer for many residents in the eight Midwest states it serves.

With more than 250 stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, it recently ranked second in a poll of Americans' favorite grocery stores (right behind The Fresh Market) in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

One of the many things that makes Hy-Vee stand out: The fact that it has not one, not two, but more than three dozen private-brand products that deliver high flavor for a low price. Below, I'm dishing about my current sweet and savory selections that I highly recommend you add to your cart next time you shop Hy-Vee.

5 Hy-Vee Store Brand Products That Beat the Brand Names

Many deals can be found in all of Hy-Vee's private product lines, but read on for a curated selection of ones that I've tested and adored.

1. Good Graces Gluten-Free Vanilla Almond Granola

Hy-Vee Good Graces Gluten Free Vanilla Almond Granola Credit: Courtesy of Hy-Vee

Sometimes I don't have the time (or motivation) to bake up a batch of homemade granola. And when a wholesome, affordable option exists on store shelves, I'll gladly take a hand every so often. That way, I can dress up my fruit and yogurt parfaits with a sprinkle of crunchy granola, top a fruit crisp with a handful, or simply pair a scoop with milk and call it breakfast in seconds flat.

This vanilla-flavored blend is made with ingredients you can recognize (which isn't all that common in the cereal world), including certified gluten-free whole grain oats, brown rice syrup, almonds, millet, flaxseeds, and vanilla extract.

Compare it to: Udi's Gluten-Free Simple Vanilla Granola, $5.99 for 12 ounces

2. Overjoy Sea Salt Caramel Light Ice Cream

an orange and white container of Hy-Vee Overjoy Sea Salt Caramel Light Ice Cream Credit: Courtesy of Hy-Vee

A couple spoonfuls of that vanilla granola certainly wouldn't be a bad idea as a nod to a cone atop this caramel-swirled ice cream. More than $1 less than its brand name counterpart, this caramel sea salt ice cream is made with a base of skim milk to keep the creaminess factor high and the calorie and fat counts low.

Compare it to: Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Light Ice Cream, $4.68 per pint

Buy it: $3.99 per pint; Hy-Vee

3. Culinary Tours Smoked Porter Coarse Ground Mustard

Culinary Tours Smoked Porter Mustard Course Ground Credit: Courtest of Hy-Vee

With a refrigerated shelf life of one year after you open it, mustard is an affordable, reliable, and long-lasting cooking staple. This whole grain variety is even richer-flavored than its stone-ground competition, thanks to a splash of porter beer and molasses in the recipe — along with the more familiar players like vinegar, water, mustard seed, and salt.

Try this as a dip for soft pretzels, mix it into marinades or dressings, add some zip to potato salad or simply slather on sandwiches, burgers, or hot dogs.

Compare it to: Boetje's Stone Ground Mustard, $3.99 for 8.5 ounces

4. Gustare Vita Porcini Mushroom and Truffle Cappellacci

Gustare Vita Porcini Mushroom & Truffle Cappellacci Credit: Courtesy of Hy-Vee

"When you can't make it to Italy for dinner, we bring Italy to you," Gustare Vita promises, and with this stuffed pasta, they do so in five minutes. Toss the cappellacci into a pot of salted boiling water, then stir as it boils for three to four minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon, then toss with your favorite sauce.

While any pasta sauce will do, a simple sage-infused brown butter allows the flavor of the dried and fresh porcini mushrooms, ricotta cheese, and summer truffle to shine through.

Compare it to: Giovanni Rana Mushroom Ravioli, $5.29 for 10 ounces

Buy it: $1 for 9 ounces (originally $5.99); Hy-Vee

5. Culinary Tours Bang Bang Sauce

Culinary Tours Sauce, Bang Bang Credit: Courtesy of Hy-Vee

This Thai chili-scented sauce is an at-home option that will satisfy if you're craving flavors similar to Bonefish Grill's Bang Bang Shrimp.

This Szechuan-style garlic and ginger sauce can be drizzled over any protein you prefer, tossed with chicken wings or noodles, or used as a dipping sauce.

Compare it to: Terry Ho's Spicy Yum Yum Sauce, $4.99 for 16 ounces; Hy-Vee