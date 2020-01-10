How to Wrap a Spring Roll with Rice Paper

Springs rolls are a great light option for everything from main dishes to sides and appetizers. While the presentation may look slightly complicated, they're actually very easy to make.

Spring rolls are simply a mixture of ingredients such as raw or cooked vegetables, cooked meats or seafood, rice noodles, and herbs rolled up in rice paper wrappers and served with dipping sauces. Since all they require is a quick dip in water, rice paper wraps are wonderful for making no-cook meals, and they also happen to be gluten-free and vegan.

If you've never made spring rolls, or it's been a while and you'd like a refresher, then follow our simple photo tutorial. After you've done one or two, you'll quickly be rolling like a pro. If you want to make the task even more fun, gather up your favorite fillings and friends, then set up a DIY spring roll station for your next dinner party.

Spring Roll Ingredients Credit: Hayley Sugg

Step 1: Gather Ingredients

Grab your favorite spring roll fillings. If you don't know where to start, our collection of spring roll recipes can help you decide. Then prep whatever is needed by chopping vegetables and herbs, cooking rice noodles, cooking meats and seafood, etc. Have each ingredient close by when you start wrapping the rolls, because you'll want to work relatively quickly.

Rice Paper Wrapper Soaking Credit: Hayley Sugg

Step 2: Dip Rice Paper

To make them flexible for rolling, all you need to do is quickly dip your rice paper wrapper into warm water. Wet down both sides, then move it to a plate. After a few seconds your previously crispy paper will become pliable and soft. If you leave the paper in the water too long, or don't roll it soon, it can become too gummy to handle. It's best to dampen and roll one wrapper at a time.

Spring Roll Being Wrapped Credit: Hayley Sugg

Step 3: Add Filling

Place your filling just below the rice paper's center point, leaving empty space on the sides of the wrapper. Whatever you place on the bottom will be on the "top" after rolling, so keep that in mind for presentation. Just add a few pieces of each item, you don't want to make it so full that it's impossible to wrap.

Spring Roll Being Wrapped Credit: Hayley Sugg

Step 4: Fold in Bottom

Take the bottom edge and pull it snugly over your filling.

Spring Roll Being Wrapped Credit: Hayley Sugg

Step 5: Tuck in Sides

Gently fold in each side. The neater you fold, the neater the roll.

Spring Roll Spring Roll | Credit: Hayley Sugg

Step 6: Roll

Holding the end with the filling, roll it all the way up. The dampness of the rice wrapper will seal the roll.

Spring Rolls with Dipping Sauce Credit: Hayley Sugg

Step 7: Serve

Make however many rolls you desire, then serve them with a side of your favorite dipping sauce. Spring rolls are best when they're freshly made, so try to eat them within an hour or two of rolling.

State of Home Cooking Logo Bar