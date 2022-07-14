How to Wash Your Dish Drying Mat

A good dish drying mat is there for you when it’s time to wash the dishes, but what do you do when it’s time to wash the dish drying mat?

Dish drying mats are commonly used in the kitchen as a convenient way to create more drying space for your dishes after they've been washed with soap and water.

These mats are a handy solution for small kitchen spaces and work well when you want to wash only a few dishes at a time. Dish drying mats also serve as a space-saving alternative to larger dish drying racks that take up precious counter space, and the mat can be tucked away and stored when not in use.

But how do you wash the dish drying mat when it needs to be cleaned?

Any piece of kitchen equipment that comes into contact with moisture and isn't dried (immediately and completely) has the potential to grow mold or mildew. Mold and mildew in the kitchen is obviously unsightly, but it's also unhealthy, as it can lead to contamination of food and utensils.

Point being, no matter the material, all dish drying mats need to be washed regularly — here's what you need to know.

How Often Should You Clean a Dish Drying Mat?

The purpose of a dish drying mat is to allow washed dishes to air-dry. This cleaning method is great for the dishes, but that mat will need your attention to stay fresh and free from unwanted traces of mildew.

A mat that isn't cleaned on a regular basis can become contaminated and hinder the process of cleaning dishes, as the scrubbed items will be in contact with an object that's potentially harboring harmful bacteria.

As a baseline, you should aim to clean a dish mat once a week to prevent any mold or mildew from growing. But it's worth keeping an eye on the mat during your daily dish washing routine; if your mat appears to be getting dirty (or smelly!) faster, adjust your cleaning schedule accordingly.

Which brings us to the big question: How exactly do you clean the dish mat?

How to Clean Dish Drying Mats

There are several materials that are popular for dish drying mats, and you'll want to base your cleaning approach on what yours is made of.

Silicone Dish Mats

Silicone mats are ideal for people who tend to clean a lot of mugs and glasses. The surface is usually ribbed for a no-slip surface and punctuated with holes to allow for an even air flow when the items are drying. This is a benefit for clear glasses as the design helps to prevent moisture from collecting inside when they are turned upside-down to dry, ultimately preventing cloudiness in the glasses.

Silicone mats should be washed in a washing machine to let the soap and hot water sanitize it. If you don't have access to a machine, you can hand-wash with warm, soapy water, but be sure to follow up with a sanitizing cleaning spray or rubbing alcohol to disinfect the mat.

Rubber Dish Drying Mats

Rubber dish drying mats can provide a no-slip surface for drying dishes and can be folded or rolled up for easy storage. Because rubber, like silicone, is not absorbent, you want to keep a watch on condensation that can be left behind on the mat even after plates, pots, and pans have been put away in the cabinets. Pay particular attention to open spaces in the surface and the underside of the mat where moisture can breed bacteria.

To clean a rubber dish mat, follow the very same method for cleaning and sanitizing silicone mats, detailed above. Both silicone and rubber dish drying mats can sometimes be cleaned in the dishwasher, but it is recommended to always check manufacturer suggestions first.

Microfiber Mats

Dish drying mats made of microfiber are available in a variety of prints and colors and can look attractive sitting on a kitchen counter. These mats are particularly soft, making them perfect for your delicate dishes as they help prevent nicks and chips.

The absorbent nature of microfiber mats make them a handy choice for quick drying, but it is also what makes them a breeding ground for bacteria if left too long between cleanings. Most microfiber mats can be tossed in the washing machine, just be sure to check the label for cleaning instructions. Alternatively, the mat can be cleaned using warm, soapy water in the sink, with a splash of white vinegar to act as a disinfecting agent.

Again, check the tag on your mat to see if it's okay to run the mat through the dryer once it's washed. If you're unsure, play it safe by hanging the mat up air-dry; you can use a standard clothes drying rack if you have one, or simply reach for a hanger with clips.

Cloth Dish Mats

Dish drying mats made of cloth are similar to a dish towel placed on the counter. They are light, absorbent, and easily folded and stored. If you don't clean them on a regular schedule though, they will be as unappealing and unsanitary as a wet towel left around the house.

The cloth dish drying mats can be easily cleaned in the sink with soap and water or washed in the washing machine. Take care not to be too rough with them, though. Most cloth mats will not stand up to heavy hand-washing, as it can damage the fibers and loosen the woven material.