10 Genius Ways to Use Up Your Leftover Hot Dog Buns

One of life's greatest mysteries is the fact that hot dogs are sold in packs of 10, but hot dog buns are sold in packs of eight. So, unless you're buying at least 10 packs of hot dog buns and eight packs of hot dogs for your backyard barbecue, you will always have some buns leftover.

Having leftover bread isn't the worst thing in the world — you could easily use a hot dog bun for your next sandwich, freeze the leftovers, or, do what my family does and use hot dog buns split in half as hamburger buns. But, it turns out there are lots of practical ways to put those leftover hot dog buns to good use — and most of them are more exciting than a ham sandwich on a hot dog bun. Now, you'll be thrilled to have leftover buns after your cookout!

1. Pizza Boat

Who needs pizza crust when you've got hot dog buns? Slice the hot dog buns in half, then top each half with your pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your favorite pizza toppings. Bake in a 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) oven until the cheese is golden brown and bubbling.

This pizza boat can be served as an appetizer or an easy lunch. It's totally customizable, so it's sure to win over your family and friends.

2. Homemade Croutons

Making your own croutons is so easy, and they're delicious on any soup or salad. The best part about making homemade croutons is that you can flavor them however you want. Whether you want Garlic Croutons, cheesy croutons, or simple seasoned croutons, the world is your oyster.

Simply cut up the leftover buns (day-old is always better) and coat them in oil or melted butter, add any seasonings of your choice, then bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) until golden brown. Make sure that the bread is completely coated before baking, even if that means using your hands to toss the cubes.

3. French Toast

Use the leftover hot dog buns the next morning and make French toast. You can make traditional French Toast, French toast sticks, and even stuffed French toast with leftover buns.

Your day-old buns will get a nice revival from the French toast egg custard — and you can never go wrong with dunking French toast in a side of maple syrup.

4. Bread Pudding

Turning hot dog buns into a dessert may not seem possible, but with bread pudding it certainly is! All you need for bread pudding is day-old bread, so why not utilize your leftover buns? Plus, you can mix and match any leftover breads for bread pudding, so throw in your leftover white bread, too.

Use your leftover hot dog buns to make the traditional custard dessert with cinnamon and raisins, like our Bread Pudding II recipe, or try something new, like this Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce or this Best Ever Bread Pudding that features a bourbon sauce.

5. Breakfast Casserole

Swap out the crescent roll or biscuit dough for leftover hot dog buns in a recipe and, voilà! You have the perfect breakfast casserole. Try a savory recipe, like this Best Breakfast Casserole, or a sweet recipe, like this French Toast Casserole, for a delicious morning treat that's quite easy to make (or make ahead).

6. Garlic Bread

No need to buy frozen garlic bread now when you have leftover hot dog buns on hand. Simply coat the bread with oil or butter, garlic powder, basil, oregano, and Parmesan, and bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for about 10 minutes. Or follow this Quick Garlic Breadsticks recipe.

7. Bread Crumbs

If you thought homemade croutons were easy to make, wait until you see how easy homemade bread crumbs are to make. Follow this recipe for Toasted Breadcrumbs, then use the bread crumbs as delicious additions to chicken tenders, baked fish, and mashed potatoes.

8. Meatloaf Binder

Bread soaked in milk is the perfect binder for meatloaf or meatballs. So when you have some leftover buns lying around, it'll give you the perfect excuse to make this Easy Meatloaf or The Best Meatballs.

9. Stuffing

This one may seem like a no-brainer, but stuffing is so simple to make with nearly any leftover bread you have on hand. Throw in your leftover hot dog buns, white bread, Italian bread, or anything else — and here's a gentle reminder that stuffing isn't only a Thanksgiving food.

10. Thicken Soups

If your soup isn't reaching your desired consistency, your leftover buns will definitely come in handy. Simply pop some cubed bread into the pot and let the bread absorb some of the soupy liquid. Use an immersion blender if you need the soup to be extra creamy and smooth.