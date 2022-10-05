10 Ways to Use That Box of Frozen Waffles for More Than Just a Quick Breakfast

If you have kids (or are just a kid at heart), then you know how convenient keeping a box of frozen waffles in your freezer is. They're the ideal breakfast for those hectic mornings when you just need to get out of the house.

Sure, they're a tasty breakfast that everyone loves — and they're easy enough for older kids to make on their own with the simple press of a button on the toaster. But if you think frozen waffles are a one-trick pony, then think again.

We've found 10 ways to use frozen waffles for more than just a syrup-filled breakfast. With options in every course, these new recipe ideas will prove that frozen waffles deserve a spot in your freezer at all times.

Waffles for Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Bailey FInk

Who doesn't love avocado toast in the morning? Instead of using the same old bread, spice up your "toast" with a toaster waffle base. Top it with mashed avocado, then whatever else your heart desires like everything bagel seasoning, pickled onions, or an egg. The frozen waffle adds a nice crunch plus a little bit of sweet flavor to an otherwise savory breakfast.

Chicken and Waffles

Allrecipes

This one is a no-brainer. Of course, you can use frozen waffles to whip up some traditional chicken and waffles. We like to take it one step further and use two toaster waffles to create a chicken and waffle slider — like this Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffle Sandwich.

Waffles for Lunch

Sandwiches

bd.weld

Elevate any sandwich by using two waffles instead of bread or buns. Waffle sandwiches work for both breakfast and lunch — just replace the bread in egg sandwiches, BLTs, your next grilled cheese, or your favorite sliders. The waffles make for the perfect crispy bite — plus, the grooves work well to keep condiments from squeezing out of your sandwich.

Pizza

lutzflcat

Frozen waffles are the best size for a personal pizza — and unlike some other personal pizza crusts, they'll stay crispy even when topped with sauce and cheese. Just toast the waffle, add your favorite toppings, then cook the rest of the way in the oven, toaster oven, or air fryer until the sauce is warmed through and the cheese is melted and bubbly. The whole family will love to help make these, with their own customized toppings.

Waffles for Appetizers

Crackers or Chips

Mackenzie Schieck

When you're laying out your snack or appetizer table, toast up a couple of frozen waffles and place them beside your dip. Everyone will be shocked at how delicious a waffle dipped in or spread with pimento cheese, Brie, queso, or Buffalo chicken dip can be. Waffles have quite a neutral flavor on their own, so they'll work as a "cracker" for essentially any sweet or savory dip.

Waffles for Dinner

Bread Crumbs

Bailey Fink

Hear us out on this one. Finely crushing up your well-toasted waffles results in crispy, lightly sweet bread crumbs for topping mac and cheese, chicken, pork chops, or fish. We promise it'll impress any dinner guest when they find out you used toaster waffles to coat your salmon.

Pot Pie Topping

Bailey Fink

This trick is going to blow your mind. Instead of topping your pot pie with a pie crust, top it with a toasted waffle instead. It gives the same effect, but it saves you the work of having to make homemade crust or puff pastry.

Waffles for Dessert

Chocolate-Covered Waffles or Waffle Pops

foodelicious

It doesn't get much easier than this dessert. Simply dunk your cooked waffle into melted chocolate or drizzle melted chocolate over the top. You can add additional toppings like nuts, sprinkles, or candy. No matter how you choose to serve them, these chocolate-coated waffles are sure to put a smile on everyone's face.

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Trusted Brands

If a waffle can make a regular sandwich, why not an ice cream sandwich too? Mini toaster waffles work best here — or cut a regular-sized waffle down the middle to make serving easier. Simply fill them with your favorite ice cream and enjoy. Take it one step further by dunking them in chocolate or rolling them in sprinkles.

Dessert Fries

Doe

Think funnel cake fries or churros, but with toaster waffles instead. An air-fryer makes this snack easy and delicious but a regular oven, or toaster of course, will work as well. Cut in strips or triangles. You can brush them with butter, coat them in cinnamon and sugar, or serve them plain with a side of chocolate sauce, dulce de leche, jam, or peanut butter.