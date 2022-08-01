6 Delicious Ways to Use That Jar of Chili Crisp

If your fridge has started collecting as many jars of this favorite condiment as ours have, you're going to want these ideas.

Chili crisp, the spicy crunchy condiment that everyone keeps talking about is now in your fridge, or will be soon. It's blend of chiles, crunchy bits — like fried garlic and onion — and seasonings make it the perfect condiment to have on hand to take your dish from one-note to wow. There are many different brands available in varying levels of heat and flavors. But other than on eggs, what do you do with it? Here are some of our favorite quick recipes using chili crisp that are ready in minutes.

Chile-Peanut Noodles

The original chili crisp from Lao Gan Ma was developed as a sauce for Chinese noodles and for good reason. The oil, chiles, and garlic coat the noodles while also giving it a pleasant crunch that pairs well with the soft noodles. We jazz it up a bit and combine chile crisp with another favorite recipe, peanut noodles. And to make it even easier, we only use one bowl. To make it, whisk 1/4 cup chili crisp, 1/4 cup smooth peanut butter, 1/4 cup soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon brown sugar in a large bowl. Add 8 ounces hot cooked noodles, such as lo mein noodles or spaghetti, and toss with tongs until evenly coated. Serve topped with salted chopped peanuts and chopped scallions.

Chili Crisp Avocado Toast

If you're ready to swap everything bagel seasoning on your toast for something more interesting, grab that jar of chili crisp. Delicious for breakfast or lunch, this avocado toast just might be your new favorite breakfast or quick lunch. To make it, mash 1/2 an avocado on a sturdy piece of toasted bread. Drizzle with chili crisp and lime juice. If you're hungry, add a fried egg. You won't be disappointed.

Chili Crisp Aioli

Swap out plain ketchup and whip up this spicy aioli. Use it for dipping with roasted sweet potato fries or tater tots, as a drizzle on a frittata, or for the best turkey sandwich. To make it whisk 1/2 cup mayo, 2 tablespoons chili crisp, 1 grated garlic clove, and 1 tablespoon minced chives in a bowl until smooth. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Chili Crisp Fried Rice

Cold leftover rice is begging to be transformed into something magical, and chili crisp is your answer. Stir-fry cold cooked rice with a good drizzle of vegetable oil over high heat in a wok or cast iron pan. Add in your favorite diced cooked veggies and protein, then toss with soy sauce and chili crisp until everything is hot. This is the perfect way to use up any leftover bits and pieces in the fridge.

Honey-Chili Crisp Chicken Wings

Making chicken wings at home is so easy. Kick it up a notch by swapping your regular hot sauce for chili crisp. Cover a baking sheet with foil and top with a wire rack coated with cooking spray. Toss chicken wings with sesame oil, salt, and white pepper and roast at 325°F until golden and crisp, about 50 minutes. Whisk chili crisp, melted butter, and honey in a large bowl and add the hot wings. Serve sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Sesame-Chili Crisp Dressing