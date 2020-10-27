19 Ways To Use Bisquick for Easy Cooking

Head-spinningly busy but still want to cook? That's the time to be especially thankful for time-saving shortcut ingredients like Bisquick baking mix. The beauty of a baking mix is that it already contains the building blocks of countless recipes in every scoop — flour, shortening, salt, sugar, and baking powder — so you don't have to take the time to measure each of them out one by one. And baking mix is shelf-stable, so you can stock it in your pantry for the long haul.

Even though the name "Bisquick" implies biscuits, you can use it to make a whole lot more than that. Here are 19 ways to use Bisquick in sweet and savory recipes.

1. Biscuits

plate of Cheddar Bay Biscuits Credit: Okinawan Princess

Biscuits take the top spot on this list — drop biscuits to be exact. "Drop" means you don't have to roll them out and cut them, you can simply spoon the soft batter onto your baking sheet. You can make plain drop biscuits to enjoy with butter, jam, or gravy, or use them to make breakfast sandwiches. Drop biscuits can also be customized with all kinds of add-ins like cheese, herbs, crumbled bacon, seasonings, and so on. Get started on your biscuit journey with this top-rated recipe for Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

2. Waffles

Want waffles in a hurry? With Bisquick, you only need milk, eggs, and a little oil. Ladle the batter into your waffle maker and crispy, tender waffles are on the fast track to your breakfast table. These Raspberry Lemon Cream Cheese Waffles show you what you can create by adding raspberries, honey, lemon juice, and cream cheese to the mix.

3. Pancakes

Well, of course you can make the usual super-quick, light and fluffy pancakes right out of the box, but you can also use Bisquick to make these clever Sheet Pan Blueberry Pancakes to feed a crowd.

4. Crêpes

What are crêpes but super-skinny pancakes? Simply make your pancake batter with half the amount of Bisquick so the batter is thin, and cook them one by one in a nonstick skillet. Fill them with any sweet or savory ingredients you like.

5. Cakes

Old-fashioned coffee cake is easy, fuss-free, and doesn't dirty up a lot of bowls in the making. This recipe for Bisquick Coffee Cake uses baking mix both in the cake batter and in the cinnamon-spiced crumb topping.

6. Scones

For easy scones, just mix 2 cups of Bisquick with ⅓ cup cream, 2 tablespoons sugar, and an egg. Fold in extras like grated citrus zest, mini chocolate chips, chopped nuts, currants — whatever you want in your scones — and pat the dough into a flat disk about ½-inch thick and cut into wedges. You can brush them with a little cream and sprinkle with coarse sugar before baking for extra flair and flavor. Place on a lined baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) in a preheated oven for about 12 minutes until they're golden brown. Cool on a rack before serving.

7. Cookies

peanut butter cookies cooling on a rack Credit: Sonja Gardner

Bisquick already has most of the ingredients you need to make all kinds of cookies. A few favorite recipes:

8. Casseroles

Bisquick can be mixed in with all the other casserole ingredients, as in this quick-and-easy Green Chile Egg Casserole that takes only 10 minutes to prep. Or you can use it to make the biscuits that top this comforting Chicken and Biscuit Casserole.

9. Pot Pies

Pot pies are excellent ways to use up leftover meats and vegetables. Just bind them together with sauce, gravy, or soup and pour Bisquick batter over the top instead of rolling out or buying premade pie crust. Try this recipe for Chicken in Every Pot Pie to see how it's done.

10. Sausage Balls

Sausage Balls Credit: C.P.

Three ingredients are all you'll need to make these savory Sausage Balls. Precooked sausage balls can be frozen and then reheated at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 minutes.

11. Pizza Crust

When you need a quick pizza crust and you just don't have time to wait for a yeast dough to rise, reach for your box of Bisquick and give this a try. Simply pour ⅓ cup boiling water into 1½ cups Bisquick (you can add a tablespoon of olive oil to bump up the flavor) and mix until a soft dough forms. Pat the dough into a round, then form a rim around the edge to hold in the sauce. Spread with pizza sauce and whatever toppings and cheeses you like. Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 15 to 18 minutes, until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbling.

12. Deep-Fried Fair Foods

If a food can be battered and deep-fried, you'll probably find it at your local state fair. But when fair season is over, you can still enjoy these treats at home with the help of a little Bisquick and a pot of hot oil. This recipe for Deep-Fried Oreos is your ticket to fair food nirvana.

13. Pie Crust

Bisquick, butter, and boiling water combine to make a quick pie crust to be filled with anything you choose. Reviewers rave about how easy it is to whip up.

14. Cobbler

Baking Mix Blackberry Cobbler Credit: Guy N Sue Cox

Pour a batter of Bisquick, butter or oil, milk, and sugar into a baking dish and spoon fruit into the center. As it bakes, the batter will rise up to enfold the fruit, giving you a simple comfort food dessert. Try this recipe for Baking Mix Blackberry Cobbler to see how easy it is to make.

15. Cinnamon Rolls

Bisquick helps cinnamon rolls come together in a fraction of the time you'd spend making yeasted cinnamon rolls. Perfect for last-second breakfasts.

16. Dumplings

Easy Chicken and Dumplings Credit: Sandy

You knew we'd get to classic Chicken and Dumplings sooner or later, right? This top-rated recipe is ready in under an hour and can be customized with any vegetables or seasonings you prefer.

17. Gravy

Use a little Bisquick mix wherever you'd use flour to make a roux and thicken a pan sauce to make gravy. The extra oomph in the baking mix makes the gravy rich and silky.

18. Breading

Bisquick makes a great breading mix. Simply season it with salt and pepper and use it wherever you'd use flour or other breadings to coat foods before frying for a crispy, tasty crust. Try this recipe for Easy Tasty Fried Chicken or this oven-baked fried chicken.

19. Crescent Rolls

You know those adorable pigs in blankets you can make with hot dogs and crescent-roll dough? Well you can make the crescent dough in a snap with Bisquick!