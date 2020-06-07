How to Toast Coconut 3 Ways
Toasting coconut brings out its flavor and fills your kitchen with a heavenly aroma. It's a lot like toasting nuts, in that it gives great flavor and texture to whatever dish you add it to. Plus, it's so easy to do. Keep reading for three easy methods for toasting coconut, whether you have 20 minutes or five.
How to Use Toasted Coconut
There's no wrong way to enjoy toasted coconut — I have been known to enjoy it straight out of the bag. But it's commonly used as a topping for baked goods, most commonly coconut cream pie. You can also stir it into your favorite cookie dough, or use it to top off smoothies or ice cream.
Which method you choose will depend on how much time you have. Here we've listed three easy methods, whether you have 20 minutes or five. You can use flaked, shredded, or shaved coconut, sweetened or unsweetened, for each method. Just keep in mind that sweetened coconut will brown faster because of the sugar, so be sure to keep an eye on it.
How to Toast Coconut in the Oven, 20 minutes
If you're looking to toast a big batch of coconut at once, the oven is your best bet. Plus, it's easier to get an even toast since you can spread the coconut out more on a baking sheet. Here's how to do it:
Here's What You'll Need:
- Flaked, shredded, or shaved coconut, sweetened or unsweetened
- Rimmed baking sheet
- Spatula
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 325 degrees F.
- Spread an even layer of coconut on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Bake, stirring frequently until coconut is a light golden color and fragrant, about 5-10 minutes.
How to Toast Coconut on the Stove, 10 Minutes
If you still want to get an even toast, but don't have the time to let your oven preheat, go with this skillet method.
Here's What You'll Need:
- Flaked, shredded, or shaved coconut, sweetened or unsweetened
- Large skillet
- Spatula
Instructions:
- Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add coconut.
- Toast coconut until lightly browned, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir frequently throughout.
How to Toast Coconut in the Microwave, 5 Minutes
The absolute speediest way to toast coconut is, of course, in the microwave. Here's how:
Here's What You'll Need:
- Flaked, shredded, or shaved coconut, sweetened or unsweetened
- Microwave-safe dish
- Fork
Instructions:
- Add coconut to a microwave-safe dish.
- Place the dish in the microwave and microwave in 30-second intervals, using a fork to stir the coconut between each interval.
- Continue microwaving in intervals until lightly browned, about 4-5 minutes.
