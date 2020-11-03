Celebrating Thanksgiving Outdoors Can Make for Very Happy Campers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Imagine sitting outside, social distancing protocols in place, the crisp fall air perfumed by the fragrance of turkey kissed by the glowing coals. That's exactly what our family managed to pull off during an early Thanksgiving celebration.

Our grownup kiddo, Claire, lives in Los Angeles and couldn't fly home for the Thanksgiving weekend, so we decided to book her a flight in advance of the holiday rush and celebrate a little early. In the spirit of trying something completely different during a pandemic, we packed our special meal fixings and drove our RV to beautiful Deception Pass State Park on Whidbey Island, about two hours northwest of Seattle. (Scroll down to get insider tips for booking the best campsites.) The trip turned out to be one of the most memorable Thanksgiving holidays we've ever experienced.

Here's how we managed to make our campground celebration extra special — and how you can, too, even if your outdoor Thanksgiving campsite turns out to be your own backyard.

Celebrate Safely

Sharing a holiday meal safely with loved ones you don't live with is tricky business in this year of COVID precautions. In addition to wearing masks, keeping your distance, and limiting your guest list, here are a few suggestions from the CDC for safely meeting up in small groups outside:

Consider keeping a list of guests who attended for potential future contract tracing.

Arrange tables and chairs to allow for social distancing.

Clean hands often, washing for at least 20 seconds when entering or exiting social gatherings.

If soap and water is not available, provide hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Provide paper towels for drying hands, so guests do not share a towel.

Encourage guests to bring their own food and drinks.

If serving food, consider having one person serve so that multiple people are not handling the serving utensils.

Planning Makes Perfect

When it comes to cooking this holiday meal, putting together the menu is always a satisfying exercise in exploring new possibilities and embracing time-honored traditions. I enjoyed a deep dive into these essential articles while concocting my strategy:

I also spent a good chunk of time drooling over the assortment of 3,000-plus spectacular Thanksgiving Recipes and Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes. So. Much. Good. Stuff.

After careful consideration, I pulled together a tidy list of recipes together in a Collection called Thanksgiving at the Campground. Complementing a Roast Spatchcock Turkey, these sides made sense for the autumn-inspired al fresco dinner we were grateful to share:

I chose to do all the cooking, but fortunately my husband is an ace at handling all the dishwashing, fire-building, and general cleanup. Thanks, Johnny!

The Proof Is in the Prepping

a turkey with the backbone removed, arranged almost flat in a roasting pan Credit: Elizabeth

In the two years that my husband and I have been traveling around the country in our 23-foot motorhome, I've never attempted such an ambitious meal. So, I decided to set myself up for success and prep everything I possibly could at home the day before our departure. It turned out to be the best decision I've ever made on the Thanksgiving dinner front. After so many years of stressing out on Turkey Day, I finally learned the valuable lesson that it truly is a game-changer to make most of the meal in advance. That advance effort meant there was a lot more time for beach hikes and chilling at the gorgeous, tree-lined campsite.

The plan I cooked up involved making Roast Spatchcock Turkey at home, then chilling it thoroughly after taking it out of the oven. I would reheat it slowly over the glowing embers on the cool side of the campfire grill in a disposable roasting pan. Yes, I packed the meat thermometer to make sure the temp hit a safe 165 degrees F (75 degrees C). I also brought along homemade turkey stock to keep the turkey moist and a bag of mesquite wood chips to add to the fire, imparting that smoky flavor that's extra delicious when eating outdoors.

Before tackling the prep work, though, there were grocery lists to write and all the shopping. Even with a fairly dialed-back menu, I ended up going to two stores and the farmers' market before checking off everything I needed to make Thanksgiving at the Campground.

These suggestion-filled stories were incredibly helpful:

Make-Aheads Make the Difference

On the big prep day at home, I tackled the task of spatchcocking the 9-pound bird, a project made much easier thanks to my trusty kitchen shears. The big advantage to cooking a turkey this way — backbone removed so the butterflied bird lies flat in the roasting pan — is that it roasts quicker and more evenly. The legs and thighs arrive at the finish line at the same time as the breast, a race that vexes many cooks when trying to figure out how to properly roast a turkey without drying out the white meat.

Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing Credit: beccajulia

The green bean casserole and dressing looked lovely in heavy metal pans (don't use glass or ceramic), wrapped in a double layer of aluminum foil. Delicata squash was seeded and sliced. The cranberry chutney was festive in a Mason jar and Chef John's Waldorf Salad was difficult to resist revisiting for lip-smacking taste tests. I brought a pomegranate to finish the dish on the day-of.

Finally, mini sweet potato pies were baked, with plans to top each bite-sized dessert with a campfire-toasted marshmallow. Not exactly classic S'mores, but in the same spirit.

The Moveable Feast

Thanks to a busy day of prepping and cooking, the biggest chore on our early Thanksgiving at the campground involved packing up the cooler and the assorted ingredients needed for putting together the dinner.

I made sure to double-check there were enough serving plates and bowls, silverware and glasses. Tea towels would stand in for trivets on the picnic table where we'd serve the spread.

While shopping, I scored a cute, all-weather tablecloth and a couple of mini pumpkins for the table. Sprigs of fresh sage, rosemary and a small bouquet of mums added a fragrant splash of color.

If you're inviting guests to join you at the campground, encourage everyone to layer up and bring their own chairs and blankets, depending on the climate you're camping in, of course.

Warming the Feast and Ourselves, Too

Hot Apple Cider in mugs Credit: Meredith

The same person who's the dishwashing expert in our family also is an expert blaze-maker. We brought extra bundles of wood and a couple hours before we were ready to eat, Johnny built and lit the campfire. It was a blustery day, so that warmth was definitely welcome.

After the fire roared long enough to create coals, the glowing coals were carefully moved under the cooking grate on the campsite's fire ring. The turkey was placed, breast-side down, in an aluminum roasting pan, a cup of warm broth in the bottom of the pan. It wasn't long before we smelled the scent of warming turkey. Mesquite chips were added to the fire and soon, fellow campers started to look enviously at our setup when strolling by our site.

After 45 minutes, I flipped the bird and re-covered the roasting pan in foil. The green bean casserole and squash joined the turkey on the carefully tended coals and an hour later, we carved the bird and sat down to dinner.

Naturally, everyone ate too much. But we finished the feast in time to take a walk down to the beach and watch the sun set. It was pretty magical.

The exceptional evening ended with a couple of rounds of competitive marshmallow roasting, steaming cups of hot apple cider and smiles all around. We agreed: Let's do this again next year!

Tips for Booking a Cool Campsite

When cooking up a Thanksgiving at the campground plan, it's essential to make reservations as far in advance as possible. Here are a few suggestions on how to score a sweet spot: