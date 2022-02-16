How to Tell if Your Cookware Is Past Its Prime

Not just an eyesore, warped pots, rusted pans, and chipped cookware are all indications that your tools are too timeworn for use.

My parents and grandparents have pots and pans that seem as old as I am. And while things used to be made to last (or, at the very least, to be more easily fixed), warping pans, cracking pots, and chipping dishes are all signs that tools aren't safe and shouldn't continue to be used.

These are some obvious, if not always heeded, signs that your cookware is past its prime, but what are some other indicators that your cookware isn't performing as it was intended? Allrecipes spoke with a chef and two cookware experts to get the scoop on performance, proper use, and care.

Signs Your Cookware Needs Replacing

Flaking

When assessing worn and broken kitchen tools, nonstick pans are the most apparent offenders. Some pans' coating flakes and scratches; this is mainly due to quality and age.

Older versions (made before 2013) can be hazardous as they were made with PFOAs, which are known carcinogens that damage the environment. Today, nonstick pans are PFOA-free, though they should still be discarded if they begin to flake.

If your pan isn't flaking but lacks that nonstick quality, that's another indicator that it's no longer functioning as designed.

Editorial specialist at Made In Cookware, George Steckel, explains, "High-quality nonstick cookware should last you a few years with the right care. If food is sticking or if the coating is peeling, then it's time to replace it."

Chipping

Chipped cookware is often seen with enameled cast iron (think: your Dutch oven or perhaps a pretty brightly colored skillet). This can be dangerous to continue using, both in cooking and handling.

Cast iron can corrode when not appropriately maintained, damaging the quality and performance.

Junior sous chef Dario Jurcevic explains, "Cast iron equipment will rust if there is moisture on it, so make sure it is super dry after cleaning to preserve the coating. The high heat of dishwashers may damage certain equipment, so washing in a sink is the best way to go."

Scratching

Any pan or dish with visible scratch marks should be repurposed, as bits of the cookware can end up in the food. This is unsafe and ultimately an indicator of the tool's inability to perform. How can you get a nice crust on your tart if your cake pan is scratched? Impossible.

How Mangled Cookware Affects Performance

Cooks Slowly

The less obvious signs — how well your meat sears or how long it takes to cook a stew — will be more challenging to pick up on than scratches, chips, and flakes, but they are just as essential to note. This can be especially true when you've been using cookware for years. If boiling water takes 30 minutes, then it's really not you watching the pot; it's the pot.

Steckel says, "If your food isn't cooking evenly, some parts of the pan are getting hotter than others, or your pan isn't responding to temperature changes well — turning it from high heat to low heat takes a while — it is not working as designed."

Warping

Warping is both a physical and performance related indicator that your cookware isn't working as designed, too. You may notice when your pots and pans start to lose their shape — these are often signs of age with stainless steel or aluminum cookware. Food may not cook properly if your pans begin to warp, as heat will be unevenly distributed or certain areas on the pot are hotter than others.

Merchandising executive Adam Blank explains how to spot warping cookware: "This typically is seen in the rim or the base of the cookware, and it literally looks bent out of shape."

Loose Handles

It's not just the cooking surface that you should be wary of. Loose or damaged handles are another good indicator that your equipment might be too old. If you can't fix it, chuck the piece and get a new one before injuring yourself or someone else.

Easy Tips for How to Maintain Your Cookware

Quality doesn't always mean higher cost, at least according to Jurcevic, who shares, "I personally found that spending more does not mean it is a better product. You are likely paying more for the brand."

If you are in the market for updating your cookware, he recommends looking for cookware with thicker surfaces — for example, walls on a Dutch oven. His explanation: "Thinner materials are likely to warp when exposed to high heat over a long period."