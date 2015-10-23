How To Tell If A Lobster Is Male Or Female
Is That Lobster a Boy or a Girl?
How do you tell the difference between a male and female lobster? And does it really matter? Truth is, a lobster's gender makes no difference in flavor, but it's still kind of fun to know. Here are two telltale signs to look for:
- The shape of the tail: The male lobster has a very straight tail (it's the lobster on the left above); the female's tail is wider and has a slight curve.
- The first set of "baby" legs: On the male, the first set is covered in a hard shell; on the female, they're thin and feathery.
Now the next time you eat lobster, you can crush at lobster trivia.
