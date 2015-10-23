How To Tell If A Lobster Is Male Or Female

Learn to spot the difference between boys and girls in the wonderful world of lobsters.
By Vanessa Greaves October 23, 2015
Advertisement
Photo by Meredith

Is That Lobster a Boy or a Girl?

How do you tell the difference between a male and female lobster? And does it really matter? Truth is, a lobster's gender makes no difference in flavor, but it's still kind of fun to know. Here are two telltale signs to look for:

  • The shape of the tail: The male lobster has a very straight tail (it's the lobster on the left above); the female's tail is wider and has a slight curve.
  • The first set of "baby" legs: On the male, the first set is covered in a hard shell; on the female, they're thin and feathery.

Now the next time you eat lobster, you can crush at lobster trivia.

In Related Lobster News

And because freshness counts:

  • Learn how to make sure you're choosing the freshest fish.
  • If you're cooking shellfish, here's how to know if it's really fresh.
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com