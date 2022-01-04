Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Swapping out the meat (but not the flavor!) in your go-to dishes has truly never been easier.

If you're interested in reducing your meat consumption, you've likely considered swapping out a few meals each week with vegetarian alternatives — but it can be difficult to know exactly how to go about it when you first start. Turns out, the best place to begin is with recipes that you're already comfortable with. Believe it or not, many of the recipes you keep in your back pocket can easily be tweaked into awesome vegetarian dishes. While some only need a one-to-one swap with a vegetarian protein, others might require a few extra additions to truly replicate the flavor of the original dish.

Here are the key ingredient players you need to consider when you create a vegetarian-friendly version of a family favorite.

Faux Meat

Illustration of skillet with fake meat patty Credit: Emily Lundin/Dotdash-Meredith

The science of artificial meat products has come leaps and bounds in the last few years. With brands like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat offering a wide variety of meaty meatless products in supermarkets, it's easier than ever to swap out animal protein for its ersatz counterpart.

In most straightforward recipes that call for ground meat (think burgers, meatballs, meatloaf, and "hamburger helper"), all you need to do is use your favorite ground beef alternative in place of the animal meat and you're all set. For recipes that call for chicken, there are numerous brands of fake chicken out there; most are a form of seitan, a fibrous protein made out of wheat gluten. These chicken substitutes are generally pretty easy to swap into your favorite chicken recipes like stir-frys, casseroles, chicken tacos, and beyond. Once you've found a brand you like (Gardein is a popular freezer-aisle option), you can really get creative working these faux poultry products into your more traditional, meat-forward recipe repertoire.

For recipes that call for whole chicken breasts or thighs, it can be slightly trickier. There are some meatless chicken replacements out there that come in whole cutlets, and those can often be great for these types of recipes. Additionally, making your own seitan is surprisingly easy, and you can cut and shape it into whatever sizes you want. I actually always have a container of homemade seitan "chicken breasts'' in my freezer for nights when I just want a whole cutlet on the side of some roasted veggies and potatoes. There's no shortage of recipes for seitan out there; I'd recommend trying out a few different ones and seeing which suits your preferences best.

Need Inspiration? Explore our entire collection of Seitan Recipes.

Seasonings

illustration of seasoning sprinkled onto a dish Credit: Emily Lundin/Dotdash-Meredith

In certain recipes, like chicken soup, just swapping out the meat isn't necessarily enough to fully recreate the flavors that the meat would usually bring to the table. In cases like this, a resourceful cook must turn to their spice cabinet. A few very important seasonings to always have on hand are:

onion powder

mushroom powder/dried mushrooms

"chick'n" seasoning (Trader Joe's and Butler make my personal favorites)

nutritional yeast

Onion powder may not seem like an obvious member of this core group of seasonings, but trust me — nothing boosts the savory flavor in a dish quite like onion powder. It's one of those ingredients that you can't necessarily taste that it's there, but you'll know when it's missing.

Mushroom powder is a wild umami bomb that can bring so much complex flavor to a dish. The same goes for dried mushrooms, and their soaking liquid can bring a wealth of rich, savory flavor to soups, pan sauces, and gravies.

Chick'n seasoning (you'll see it called by a number of titles depending on the brand, but the idea is that it's a veg-friendly seasoning blend that creates a poultry-reminiscent taste) works similarly to mushroom powder in that it's deeply savory and brings big umami flavors wherever you add it. I love to use this in soups or anywhere you want a condensed chicken flavor that you might otherwise use a splash of chicken broth, reduced stock, or chicken fat to create. I'll say this: this particular seasoning staple has seriously leveled-up my rice, pilaf, and grain game.

Nutritional yeast is a common seasoning ingredient in vegan and vegetarian cooking. It's salty, savory, nutty, and slightly cheesy. I love to use it in any recipe that calls for Parmesan or other elements that bring a savory, cheesy flavor in pasta or casseroles.

Condiments

illustration of savory vegetarian condiments

There are a ton of condiments that can be the veg-curious cook's secret weapons when it comes to building flavor. A lot of recipes can benefit from a dash of this and a splash of that to bump up the meaty notes and overall umami factor when you're vegetarian-izing them. When thinking about how to nail recreating the flavor in a familiar recipe, it helps to first consider the salt.

Beyond dry seasonings, condiments like soy sauce/tamari, miso paste, (vegan) fish sauce, (vegan) Worcestershire sauce, bouillon paste, and oyster sauce are all uniquely savory and can bring the winning combo of salt and flavor into a dish. Soy sauce is probably my most used condiment for this purpose, I even use it in my go-to vegetarian gravy recipe! It's so versatile, and can be used in most recipes to deepen the savory flavor that meat usually delivers. My suggestion is to experiment: Try out a few different condiment combos to up the umami in your favorite recipes when you substitute out the meat. (Remember, a savory/meaty/umami taste is the main flavor note you'll lose when you cut the animal protein.) I love to add a scoop of miso into braised greens to replicate the rich, salty-sweetness you'd get from a ham hock, or deploy a dash of soy sauce to Impossible Meat grounds when I'm making taco meat.

Transitioning to a more plant-forward diet can seem daunting at first, but it's actually a lot easier than you probably think; the key is to just start cooking. With a well-stocked pantry and spice cabinet, along with a little know-how and your favorite brands of faux meats on-hand, any cook can turn their favorite recipes into vegetarian-friendly dishes.