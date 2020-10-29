Plus, the best ways to freeze them.

How to Store Sweet Potatoes So They Last Longer

Make the most of your latest sweet potato haul. Keep them going as long as possible for excellent recipes with these super simple storage tips:

Sweet Potato Storage

sweet potatoes in a pile Credit: Crystal Weddington/ EyeEm/Getty Images

How to Store Uncooked Sweet Potatoes

As a sturdy root vegetable, the sweet potato is relatively easy to store. It's best to keep sweet potatoes in a cool, dry area that gets good ventilation, according to the U.S. Sweet Potato Council.

You really shouldn't store sweet potatoes in the fridge if you plan to eat them within a month or so, as refrigeration can cause a hard center and unpleasant-tasting flesh. They technically will last longer if they're refrigerated, they just won't taste great.

sweet potatoes spilling from burlap bag Credit: smartstock/Getty Images

How to Store Cooked Sweet Potatoes

Once they've been cooked, however, they should go in a shallow airtight container or zip-top bag in the fridge. They'll stay good there for about five days. You shouldn't leave cooked sweet potatoes at room temperature for more than two hours, as this can promote bacteria growth and cause food-borne illness.

How to Reheat Cooked Sweet Potatoes

Simply reheat baked or roasted sweet potatoes in the microwave (in 30-second intervals, checking between intervals) or in the oven until they're heated through to the center. You may want to reheat mashed sweet potatoes on the stovetop instead of the microwave so they don't get rubbery.

Freezing Sweet Potatoes

mashed sweet potatoes in metal bowl Credit: annick vanderschelden photography/Getty Images

Can You Freeze Sweet Potatoes?

Yes, you can (and should!) freeze sweet potatoes. Frozen sweet potatoes work great in soups, stews, and casseroles.

How to Freeze Sweet Potatoes

You can freeze cooked sweet potatoes in three ways: whole, sliced, or mashed. No matter which way you choose, they'll last in the freezer for about one year.

To freeze whole sweet potatoes:

Scrub the sweet potatoes, pierce them in a few places, and bake them at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for about an hour (read our definitive sweet potato baking guide). Once the spuds have cooled completely to room temperature, you can wrap them individually in foil, place them in freezer bags labeled with the date, and freeze.

To freeze sliced sweet potatoes:

Scrub the sweet potatoes and then boil until tender, about 35 to 40 minutes (start checking them after 25 minutes since the potatoes can vary greatly in size). Drain them in a colander and let cool completely before peeling and slicing them. Arrange the slices in an even layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet, cover, and freeze overnight. Transfer the frozen slices to a freezer bag labeled with the date and store in the freezer.

To freeze mashed sweet potatoes:

Boil or bake peeled and cubed sweet potatoes until tender. Mash the cubes with a potato masher, but don't add butter or milk just yet. Instead of freezing them with dairy, add a tiny bit of lemon juice before mashing. This'll keep the mash from turning brown. Let the mash cool completely before transferring it to freezer bags labeled with the date. We recommend freezing the mash in individual servings so you don't have to thaw and refreeze it multiple times.

How Long Do Sweet Potatoes Last?

whole, halved, and sliced sweet potatoes with a peeler Credit: Aniko Hobel/Getty Images

It depends on how they're stored. Sweet potatoes last for a couple weeks to one month at room temperature and about three months in the fridge. If you want to keep them usable for longer than that, consider freezing them.

How Do You Know When Sweet Potatoes Have Gone Bad?