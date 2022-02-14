How to Store Kale to Keep It Fresh and Crisp
You might think you know how to store kale properly – but do you really? Learn how to make the most of your fresh and cooked kale with our step-by-step storage guide. Plus, find out how to freeze it for up to six months.
How to Store Kale
Though kale is relatively hearty for a leafy green, it can be a little finicky when it comes to storage. Here's everything you need to know about the best way to store kale in the fridge and in the freezer.
How to Store Raw Kale
The key to storing fresh kale is keeping it dry, as excess moisture will speed up the spoiling process. To store a bunch of raw kale:
- Don't wash the kale until you plan to use it. Again, you don't want to introduce any unneeded moisture to the greens.
- Line a zip-top storage bag with paper towels. Place about two cups of dry kale inside the bag, squeeze out any excess air, and secure the bag. Store in the crisper drawer of your fridge for five to seven days. The stems should face toward the back of the fridge, where the air is colder.
- If you'd rather use a hard-sided storage container, just place one paper towel on the bottom of the container and another on top of the kale.
- Rinse the kale thoroughly under (cool, but not cold) running water when you're ready to eat. Run it through a salad spinner, if you have one, or gently dry it with clean paper towels before preparing it.
How to Store Cooked Kale
Storing cooked kale is a slightly different story, but it's not hard. Just follow these simple steps:
- Let cooked kale cool to room temperature.
- Place the kale in a resealable storage bag or airtight container. Store in the fridge for about five days.
- Eat the kale cold, microwave it in 10-second increments, or reheat it on the stove.
How Long Does Kale Last?
Like all produce, kale's shelf-life depends on how you store it. Raw kale will last up to a week in the refrigerator and about six months in the freezer. Cooked kale, meanwhile, will only keep for three to five days in the fridge.
How to Tell When Kale Is Bad
It's not hard to tell when kale is past its prime. Some tell-tale signs to look out for are discoloration, wilting, or mushiness.
Fresh kale should be firm, crisp, and have a deep green hue. The stems should be moist and strong. Of course, if your kale smells bad or is growing mold, toss it immediately.
How to Freeze Kale
Have a lot of kale to use up before it goes bad? The freezer might be your best option. Frozen kale comes in handy for smoothies, soups, stews, casseroles, and more. To blanch and freeze kale:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. In the meantime, fill a large bowl with ice water.
- Cook the kale in the boiling water for about two minutes, or until the leaves start to brighten in color.
- Use a colander to drain the kale. Immediately transfer it to the ice water bath to stop the cooking, then drain again. Dry the kale thoroughly.
- Once the kale is completely dry, spread it in a single layer on a baking sheet. Flash freeze for at least three hours or up to overnight.
- Transfer the now-frozen kale to a freezer-safe bag labeled with the date. Freeze for up to six months.
How to Thaw Kale
There's usually no need to thaw frozen kale – just blend it with the rest of your smoothie ingredients, toss it into your soup or stew, or stir it into pasta sauce.
If you do want to thaw a lot of kale quickly, though, you can place the bag or bowl in a bowl of cool water to speed things up.
