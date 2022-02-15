How to Store Hard-Boiled Eggs
Experienced meal preppers know that the key to making hard-boiled eggs last all week is proper storage. If you've ever wondered about the best way to store hard-boiled eggs, you're in luck! Here's everything you need to know about storing peeled and unpeeled hard-boiled eggs in the fridge and freezer.
It couldn't be easier to store hard-boiled eggs for up to a week. Just follow these simple step-by-step instructions:
How to Store Unpeeled Hard-Boiled Eggs
It's best to store hard-boiled eggs with the shells on, as the outer layer serves as a protective barrier. Plus, they're easier to peel once they've chilled in the fridge for a while. It's a win-win!
- Transfer hard-boiled eggs to a bowl of cold water immediately after cooking to help them cool down faster.
- Once the eggs are cool, dry them thoroughly with paper towels. It's important to keep moisture to a minimum.
- Place the eggs in an airtight, hard-sided storage container. You can use a resealable storage bag if that's all you have on hand, but it's best to opt for something sturdier to keep the shells intact.
- Store the unpeeled hard-boiled eggs in the fridge for up to one week.
How to Store Peeled Hard-Boiled Eggs
Some people prefer to peel their hard-boiled eggs before storing – and that's A-OK. You'll just need to take a few extra steps:
- Transfer hard-boiled eggs to a bowl of cold water immediately after cooking to help them cool down faster. Peel the eggs under running water.
- Place the peeled eggs in a bowl. Fill the bowl with just enough cold water to cover the eggs.
- Store, uncovered, in the fridge for two to three days. Replace the water every day to keep it fresh.
How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last?
It depends on whether they're peeled or unpeeled. With their shells on, hard-boiled eggs will stay good in the fridge for up to a week. Once you peel them, though, their shelf-life decreases to about three days (at the most).
How Long Can Hard-Boiled Eggs Sit Out?
According to the USDA, perishable foods should never stay in the "danger zone" (any temperature between 40 degrees F and 140 degrees F for more than two hours – and that includes hard-boiled eggs. If you accidentally left your eggs at room temperature for two hours or more, throw them out ASAP to prevent food poisoning.
How to Tell When Hard-Boiled Eggs Are Bad
Spoiled hard-boiled eggs often have a slimy or chalky film on the shell. They also can give off an unpleasant, rotten smell.
Don't panic if the yolk has a greenish-gray tinge. This happens when eggs have been boiled for too long and it's not necessarily cause for alarm. If the discoloration extends beyond the yolk, though, it should not be eaten.
Can You Freeze Hard-Boiled Eggs?
Whole hard-boiled eggs aren't ideal for freezing. The yolk can withstand the frigid temperatures, but the whites will become tough and rubbery. If you're dead set on freezing the hard-boiled eggs, we recommend freezing just the yolks and using the whites immediately.
How to Freeze Hard-Boiled Eggs
To freeze hard-boiled egg yolks:
- Transfer hard-boiled eggs to a bowl of cold water immediately after cooking to help them cool down faster. Peel the eggs under running water.
- Separate the yolk from the whites with your fingers or a slotted spoon. Use the whites immediately or store in the fridge for a day or two (try making a protein-packed salad).
- Spread the cooked yolks in a single layer on a baking sheet. Flash freeze for at least three hours or up to overnight.
- Transfer the now-frozen egg yolks to a freezer-safe bag labeled with the date. Freeze for up to a month.
