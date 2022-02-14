How to Store Broccoli to Keep It Fresh
Broccoli is a staple for a reason: The crucifer is incredibly versatile and tastes great whether it's fresh, roasted, steamed, air-fried, or incorporated into a comforting casserole.
The easiest way to make your broccoli taste its best is storing it properly. Read on to learn the best ways to store raw and cooked broccoli in both the fridge and the freezer and how long broccoli lasts properly stored in each environment.
How to Store Broccoli
The best way to store broccoli depends on whether it's raw or cooked. Follow these easy-step-by-step instructions to make your broccoli last as long as possible.
How to Store Fresh Broccoli
- The best place to store broccoli is in the refrigerator, but like other cruciferous vegetables, broccoli likes having some room to breathe. Keep it in a loosely wrapped or perforated plastic bag so it will still get some air circulation.
- Do not wash your broccoli before storing — the excess moisture may encourage mold growth. Wait until right before you eat broccoli to wash it. Use within 3 to 5 days.
How to Store Cooked Broccoli
- Stash cooked broccoli in a shallow, airtight container, or securely wrap it in foil before storing it in the fridge.
- Properly stored, cooked broccoli will keep for 3 to 5 days.
Can You Freeze Broccoli?
Given its propensity to end up in the frozen foods aisle, broccoli takes quite well to freezing. Similarly to other vegetables, broccoli should be blanched (quickly cooked in hot water and then placed in an ice bath) so it can retain its nutrients and color — this will also remove any lingering bacteria.
How to Freeze Broccoli
- Cut the broccoli into florets, and boil for 3 minutes or until soft
- Remove cooked broccoli using tongs and transfer to a bowl of ice water
- Arrange broccoli onto a sheet pan and freeze until solid
- Transfer broccoli to a labeled freezer-safe bag
How Long Does Broccoli Last?
Both raw and cooked broccoli will last for 3 to 5 days in the refrigerator when stored properly. Blanched broccoli will last between 10 and 12 months in the freezer.
What to Look For When Buying Broccoli
Fresh broccoli is sold a few ways at the grocery store: Loose broccoli is sold as a crown (the top only), with some of the stalk, or cut into florets and bagged. Closely examine your broccoli and keep an eye out for these indicators of freshness:
- Fresh, healthy broccoli is a rich green and does not have any spots or discoloration.
- If you see broccoli with mold, put it down, and let an employee know so it can be removed.
- The flower buds (the top part) should be tightly closed and a rich green.
- Check the broccoli stem for cracks or signs of dryness. Broccoli stems should be moist and fresh.
How to Tell When Broccoli Has Gone Bad
Broccoli that has gone bad will have an altered color, smell, and texture. Here are the signs to look for when determine whether your broccoli has gone bad:
- Color — Fresh broccoli will have a bright green color throughout. Yellow or brown spots and mold are an indicator that broccoli is going bad.
- Smell — Although fresh broccoli does have an odor, it's pretty mild; if your broccoli has a strong odor, toss it out.
- Texture — Both the stem and the flowers' texture can indicate broccoli's freshness. Broccoli should have a firm stem, with no cracks or dryness. If the florets or stem are wilted, then they've lost too much moisture.
Related: