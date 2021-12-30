How to Store Bacon Grease

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Frying up a big pan of bacon is one of life's greatest pleasures — second only to eating said bacon. And once you've devoured all the delicious strips, you're left with a pan filled of just-as-delicious bacon grease.

One of the first things you should have learned about bacon grease is that you should never pour it down the sink. Once it hardens, it will create a plumbing disaster — but on top of that, you're wasting precious bacon grease that you could use to boost the flavor of future dishes.

Safely storing bacon grease is incredibly easy and doing so means you'll have a special, secret ingredient to add to so many meals. The best part is: whenever you run out, you can just fry up some more bacon — it's a win-win.

And if you're not aware of the magic that is savory bacon grease, we're about to change your cooking life forever with this Southern hack.

How to Safely Store Bacon Grease

To store bacon grease, you must first strain the bits of bacon left behind in the pan. Place a coffee filter or fine mesh strainer over the mouth of a glass container, like a Mason jar, or another heatproof container. Pour the warm (not hot) grease through the strainer, which will catch all the pieces, and seal the container. Note: If you don't strain out the solid bits, the fat will go rancid quicker.

Store your container in the fridge where it will last for three months, or in the freezer where it will last indefinitely. Storing the grease in the fridge is the best for easy access to soft fat whenever you want it.

If you grew up watching your grandmother store bacon grease, she probably left it in a Mason jar on the counter or the back of the stovetop. However, current food guidelines recommend storing it in the fridge or freezer so the fat stays fresh for longer.

You can also purchase specific bacon grease containers that will keep your fat fresh and some even come with a strainer for easy bacon bit removal.

Top-Rated Bacon Grease Containers to Buy on Amazon

How to Use Leftover Bacon Grease

Of course, you can use your bacon grease immediately to fry up your eggs or hash browns — if you choose to do this, you don't need to strain out the bacon bits. Or you can save your grease to use for future cooking and baking.

Bacon grease can be used just like most other fats in your kitchen, with the added bonus of a savory, smoky flavor boost. It's, of course, great for frying anything like grilled cheese, chicken, rice, quesadillas, and omelets.

Or you can use it as a savory base for baking things like cornbread, scones, and pie crusts — just replace half of the butter in the recipe with bacon grease.

Really the sky's the limit when it comes to using bacon grease, especially if you're willing to experiment with it. Just remember, you really can't go wrong with adding a touch of bacon flavor.