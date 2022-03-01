Here at Allrecipes, we refer to "pantry staples" a lot. But what exactly does that mean? What are the essential items that every home cook needs to keep on hand for spur-of-the-moment meals and baked goods? If you've ever asked yourself these questions, you're not alone! That's why we've put together this comprehensive list of ingredients for a fully stocked pantry. Plus, get our best tips and tricks for shopping and organization:

Before You Start

pantry items Credit: Meredith

You might be eager to start stocking, but wait! There are a few things you need to do (and ideas to consider) first:

Take Inventory

Don't go grocery shopping until you take stock of what you already have. Get rid of what you won't use and keep what you will. This is also a great way to familiarize yourself with what ingredients you use frequently (buy more of these!) and which ones just collect dust on the shelf (go ahead and cross these off the list – there's no use in buying more of something you don't like).

Make a Plan

If you don't already have an organizational system for your pantry, now's the time to make one. (Check out our entire collection of Pantry Storage and Organization Ideas for inspiration.) Even if things move around down the line, you can come back to this as a roadmap when it's time to tidy up.

Know Thyself

Regard the below list as a guide. These are general suggestions, not absolute requirements. Every cook and palate is different, and so you'll likely make a few adjustments to the broad list. For instance, if you don't like the taste of paprika, then just cross it off the list and buy what you know you'll enjoy. There's no sense in wasting money on items you won't use.

Essential Pantry Ingredients

Without further ado, here's our complete shopping list for a perfectly stocked pantry:

Complete pantry checklist with pantry staples Credit: Allrecipes Illustrations

Oils and Vinegars

Cooking oil is among the more frequently reached-for ingredients in most kitchens – use it for deep-frying, sauteing, and so much more. Vinegar, meanwhile, is great for a variety of purposes, from household cleaning to balancing fat and sugar in a dish.

Olive oil

Canola oil

White vinegar

Apple cider vinegar

Coconut oil

Avocado oil

Toasted sesame oil

Balsamic vinegar

Red wine vinegar

Rice vinegar

Cooking sherry

Canned and Jarred Goods

Fresh ingredients are great, but you should always keep an array of canned and jarred goods at your disposal for quick and easy cooking and flavor-boosting solutions.

Crushed tomatoes

Tomato sauce

Chicken or vegetable stock or broth

Nut butter

Canned beans

Unsweetened coconut milk

Oil-packed anchovy filets

Grains and Starches

When you've got a few boxes of prepared grains (such as rice, pasta, and quinoa), you're just a few other ingredients away from thousands of satisfying dinners.

Rice

Short pasta (such as penne or shells)

Long pasta (such as spaghetti or angel hair)

Quinoa

Old-fashioned oats

Barley

Dried beans

Baking

A fully stocked baking cabinet is a beautiful sight to behold. Whether you're in the mood to bake a cake, a batch of cookies, or a fresh loaf of bread, so many of your favorite recipes call for only basic ingredients.

All-purpose flour

Granulated sugar

Light or dark brown sugar

Baking soda

Baking powder

Cornstarch

Vanilla extract

Active dry yeast

Almond extract

Corn syrup

Spices, Herbs, and Seasonings

Spices, herbs, and seasonings can make or break your meal. When you always have these basics on hand, you can season almost any dish to flavorful perfection.

Kosher salt

Red pepper flakes

Bay leaves

Ground cayenne pepper

Ground cinnamon

Ground cumin

Curry powder

Dried thyme

Dried oregano

Paprika

Flaky salt

Garam masala

Cardamom

Ground coriander

Turmeric

Condiments and Sauces

The right condiments and sauces can take tons of basic recipes from good to great. Whether you prefer things sweet, spicy, or a little bit of both, these essential sauces are perfect for fans of flavor.

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Hot sauce

Soy sauce

Honey

Maple syrup

Gochujang

Worcestershire sauce

Thai curry paste

Harissa

Tahini

Fish sauce

Produce

From onions and potatoes to lemons and limes, these are the fruits and veggies you should always keep in your pantry for last-minute meals.

Onions

White potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Garlic

Lemons

Limes

Peppers

Shallots

How to Organize Your Pantry

Ingredients in the Italian pantry Credit: Meredith

The best way to organize a pantry depends entirely on the person doing the organizing. If you want to go full Pinterest perfection, go for it! There are few things more satisfying than magazine-worthy shelves full of glass containers, matching labels, and baskets. But, if you don't think you can maintain that level of organization, that's perfectly valid. Find what works for you and try your best to stick to it. If you're in need of a little inspiration, we've got you covered. Check out our comprehensive pantry organization guide for our best tips, tricks, and products.