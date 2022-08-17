These Croissant Cones Are What Your Brunches Have Been Missing

Ever since Digiorno announced a chance to win croissant ice cream cones for #NationalIceCreamDay, we couldn't stop thinking about this scrumptious stroke of genius. So we figured why not just make your own?! Using store-bought crescent dough, we simply wrapped it around foil cones while baking to give it that perfect hollow cone shape (psst — you can get the full recipe here!) We can't get enough of these croissant cones because 1. They're (obviously) delicious but 2. They're endlessly versatile from dessert to breakfast, brunch, and lunch — the possibilities are endless. Here are just a few of our current favorite ways to fill the croissant cones.

Croissant cones filled with savory toppings like pizza, chicken salad, and scrambled eggs and bacon. Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

How to Make Savory Croissant Cones

With a super simple savory coating, these croissant cones transform into a flaky Italian-meets-French pizza crust. Combine 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and sprinkle the mixture over the cones before baking.

Inspired by the original, our first thought went to pizza cones. Once baked, fill with sauce, mozzarella, and your favorite pizza toppings — you could even make these a DIY pizza-making station for a super fun, kid-friendly party idea! Just bake them again for a few minutes to allow the cheese to melt, then you've got a perfect portable pizza party.

Lunch is usually where our inspiration runs dry and we rely on routine. You can easily spice up your typical midday meals by transforming your favorite sandwich into decked out croissant cones. Fill them with your favorite cold cuts and cheeses, chicken or tuna salad, or our personal favorite: a Croque Monsieur-inspired cone filled with ham, gruyere cheese, and Dijon mustard.

These cones would make the most easily impressive brunch spread with some soft scrambled eggs, a few cheese options like shredded cheddar or crumbled goat cheese, and smoked salmon or crispy bacon. A sprinkle of fresh herbs on top and you've got an Instagram-ready brunch!

Cone-shaped croissants are filled with ice cream, yogurt and berries, and other sweet fillings. Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

How to Make Sweet Croissant Cones

A sugary coating gives turns these croissant cones into the ideal dessert vessel. Combine 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon and sprinkle the mixture over the cones before baking.

Once baked, the cinnamony sweet cones remind me of a popular street food I ate in Prague called trdelník, that took the internet by storm a few years back. Essentially cinnamon-sugar-coated doughnut cones, trdelník are typically filled with soft serve ice cream. We took inspiration from the Czech treat and filled some of the croissant cones with our favorite ice cream, then topped with a little whipped cream, hot fudge, or caramel.

Take your breakfast or brunch from ordinary to extraordinary by filling these cones with your favorite yogurt, a sprinkle of granola, fresh berries, and a drizzle of maple syrup. And the morning meal ideas don't stop there. When it comes to sweetening the deal with croissant cones, why not follow their origins to France and give them the full Parisian pastry treatment? Spread with a smear of chocolate hazelnut spread and fill with berries or sliced banana. Or go all American and take a cue from these TikTok s'mores cones! Pack your croissant cones with regular or mini marshmallows and chocolate chips, then place under the broiler for a few minutes (watch closely!) until the marshmallows are golden brown and gooey and the chocolate has melted. Sprinkle with graham cracker crumbs for the full s'mores experience.

No matter how you fill them, these cones are downright delicious and sure to level up your next brunch.

Get the croissant cones recipe here!