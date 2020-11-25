Here's the Best Way to Remove Smells From Tupperware

If you do a quick Google search for ways to remove smells from your plastic food containers, you will get a host of suggestions, some of which are more helpful than others. A few of the less practical ones include:

If possible, it's helpful to rinse out your container as soon as you've finished eating whatever's inside. It's not critical that you do this, but it is helpful, especially if you're eating something particularly aromatic. If you're already past this point, don't sweat it!

Then, fill up the container with water. Add at least a tablespoon of baking soda, and more if your container is large or especially smelly. Wet the lid, then sprinkle on some baking soda. Wait an hour, then rinse and wash normally. The odor will have disappeared.

I've been using this method for years and it's never let me down. Sometimes if I'm in a hurry, I'll dump in more baking soda (up to a quarter of a cup) and leave it for less time. Sometimes, of course, Tupperware sits in the fridge for longer than it should and an hour just isn't enough time to get rid of the smell. In that case, dump in more baking soda to soak with some water and leave it for a few hours or overnight. Even the most pungent dinner has never been a match for a good baking soda soak.