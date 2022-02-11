How to Reheat Pizza and Keep the Crust Crispy

There are few things sadder than a slice of leftover pizza with a limp, soggy crust and rubbery toppings. It's not that you won't eat it – you just won't like eating it. We think that's a shame! Never let a slice go to waste again by learning to reheat pizza the right way. Follow these step-by-step instructions for a crispy crust every time:

Pizza steel with sliced breakfast pizza and pizza wheel Credit: Allrecipes

How to Reheat Pizza In the Oven

The key to reheating pizza in the oven? Use a baking sheet that's already hot. The hot surface will instantly zap all that extra moisture from the crust, leaving you with a deliciously sog-free finished product.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set the oven to 375 degrees. Place the baking sheet in the oven while it preheats. When preheating is complete, place the cold pizza slices on the hot baking sheet and return it to the oven. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the pizza cool for a few minutes before eating.

Tip: You can also follow these steps using a toaster oven. The pizza will cook more quickly in a toaster oven, though, so keep a close eye on your slice.

How to Reheat Pizza In a Pan

While the above oven method is easy and works extremely well, the best option for reheating pizza is actually on the stove. This technique ensures a crispy crust, gooey cheese, and pizza that tastes just like it did the night before.

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Don't add oil – the oil from the pizza will be enough to crisp the crust. Place a pizza slice in the pan. Let it cook for about two minutes or until the crust is nice and crisp. Sprinkle a few drops of water in the pan, avoiding the slice itself. Cover the pan and allow the pizza to continue cooking for a few more minutes to allow the cheese to melt. Remove the pan from the heat, cool, and enjoy your perfect slice.

How to Reheat Pizza In An Air Fryer

If you have an air fryer, you're in luck! The countertop appliance ensures a crispy crust that isn't dry. Plus, it's a quick and easy option that doesn't require heating up the oven.

Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees. Place one or two slices of pizza in the basket in a single layer. Air fry for 3-5 minutes, or until pizza is entirely heated through.

How to Reheat Pizza In the Microwave

Listen: The microwave might not be the best option for reheating leftover pizza, but sometimes it's your only option. Use a mug of water to keep the crust crispy, while returning moisture to the cheese.

Place a pizza slice on a microwavable plate. Fill a mug with water. Place the plate and the mug side-by-side in the microwave. Microwave in 30-second increments until the slice is heated through. Allow the pizza to cool to a reasonable temperature before digging in.

How Long Does Leftover Pizza Last?

Buffalo Chicken Pizza sliced sitting on top of parchment paper Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Refrigerated leftover pizza will last for about four days. However, if you accidentally let your pizza sit at room temperature for two hours or more, it's unsafe to eat and should be thrown out ASAP.

How to Store Leftover Pizza

You could just stick the cardboard box on the fridge and call it a day. However, this method is not airtight (so the pizza will spoil more quickly) and it may cause your whole fridge to smell like a pizza parlor. Here's how to make the most of your leftover slices:

Let the pizza cool completely. If you seal it up while it's still hot, you'll trap moisture and speed up the spoiling process. Stack the slices in a resealable storage bag or airtight container. If the pizza is particularly greasy or saucy, you might want to layer the slices with paper towels or sheets of parchment paper. Seal the bag or container, place it in the refrigerator, and store the pizza for about four days.