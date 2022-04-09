How to Recycle All of Your Old, Bent, and Stained Food Storage Containers

Let's face it, some of your food storage containers have probably seen better days. Whether they're stained, broken, missing a lid, or just plain old, it's probably time to get rid of some of the containers taking up space in your pantry.

If you're finally ready to get rid of that sauce-stained container or the one you can't use because it leaks, don't just throw them away! Instead, you can recycle your well-used food storage containers through TerraCycle.

TerraCycle makes recycling hard-to-recycle waste easy by teaming up with brands, retailers, and manufacturers around the world to create free recycling programs for consumers. Rubbermaid teamed up with TerraCycle to help you recycle your well-used plastic and glass food storage containers.

How to Recycle Used Food Storage Containers

TerraCycle Rubbermaid Collection Items Credit: TerraCycle

Through the Rubbermaid Food Storage Recycling Program, you can easily recycle all brands of food storage containers for free. Even though Rubbermaid has sponsored this program, you can still recycle any brand of plastic or glass food storage containers, like Tupperware, Pyrex, OXO, or even generic brands.

To recycle, simply sign up on the TerraCycle program page for the U.S. or Canada and collect your used plastic or glass food storage containers — TerraCycle requests you collect at least seven pounds, or 20 containers, before you ship to limit the environmental impact of transportation. Pack the containers up in a shipping box, then print out your pre-paid shipping label, and ship your used containers through UPS.

Before shipping, make sure the containers are empty, but you do not need to clean them before sending them. If you do wash them, make sure they are dry before shipping because UPS will not accept wet or dripping packages.

What Happens to The Recycled Containers?

After your recyclables are collected, they are sorted by material, cleaned, and shredded into flakes. Plastic containers are melted into hard plastic that can be molded into raw materials. These materials are used to make new products like park benches, garden beds, playgrounds, picnic tables, and more. The glass containers are crushed and melted to make new glass products or cement and concrete applications.

In 2021, TerraCycle's Rubbermaid Food Storage Recycling Program collected more than 37,000 containers, which is about 17,000 pounds of recyclable material.

In addition to the Rubbermaid Food Storage Recycling Program, TerraCycle offers dozens of other free recycling programs that you can join, including Babybel, Barilla Ready Pasta, Bimbo Bakeries, Calphalon Cooking Tools, Kroger Our Brands, Solo Cup, Tide, and more. Through TerraCycle's initiatives, they have recycled more than seven billion pieces of waste.